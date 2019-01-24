comscore
  • Huawei may move to OLED with P30 and P30 Pro to sport periscope optical zoom camera
Huawei may move to OLED with P30 and P30 Pro to sport periscope optical zoom camera

The report also indicated that the new camera setup will come with a new 6-series sensor from Sony, possibly the Sony IMX607.

Huawei may be planning to move to a new screen panel along with a new camera technology with its upcoming P30 and P30 Pro devices. According to new information floating on the internet, it looks like the Chinese smartphone maker and telecom giant is planning to switch to OLED display panels from the current LCD ones in the P30 lineup. The report also added that the company is likely to redesign the front of the camera along with the new display technology. This information was revealed by people using the engineering samples of the upcoming devices.

According to a report by PlayfulDroid, the switch to OLED panels is likely because of the inclusion of an optical in-display fingerprint scanner on the front of the device. With the including on the in-display fingerprint scanner, it is highly likely that the company will do away with the wider notch with 3D face scanning on the top. Instead, the company may go for a teardrop-like notch at the top of the display. As previously reported, the Huawei P30 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display and the P30 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch display.

The report also stated that the company is expected to add a new camera technology called the periscope optical zoom to facilitate optical zoom capabilities in the camera. The company is likely to add this technology to the P30 Pro instead of the slightly low-end P30. Apart from that, the device is expected to keep the triple camera setup that we saw on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Considering that this is a periscope module, it is possible that it may be similar to what Oppo showcased just a few days back. The report also indicated that the new camera setup will come with a new 6-series sensor from Sony, possibly the Sony IMX607 as noted by GSMArena. In line with previous rumors, the devices are expected to come with Kirin 980 SoC along with up to 12GB RAM.

