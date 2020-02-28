comscore Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India | BGR India
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 Android tablet launched in India: Price, Specifications

The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 from Huawei will compete with tablets from brands like Apple, Lenovo and Samsung in India.

  Published: February 28, 2020 6:41 PM IST
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has launched a new tablet in India. As we reported yesterday, Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is a new entrant in the premium tablet segment. The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is not entirely a new product. It is basically a mid-cycle refresh to the existing product category. With this new device, Huawei is set to compete with Lenovo, Samsung and Apple in the tablet market in India.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10: Price, Specifications

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Croma and other retail stores. Priced at Rs 22,999, the tablet will be available for pre-order from March 6, 2020. Huawei says there will be exclusive offers for consumers interested in buying the tablet device. However, those offers have not been revealed just yet. Those interested in the tablet can visit Huawei India’s website and click on the “Notify Me” page to register their interest.

As the name implies, the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 features a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and seems to include support for Google Mobile services. The tablet will be available for purchase in both champagne gold and space grey color options. Powered by an octa-core Huawei Kirin 659 CPU, the tablet comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The tablet from Huawei is 7.7mm thick and weighs around 475 grams.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 comes with a camera at the front as well as rear. The main camera on the back uses an 8-megapixel sensor with autofocus. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front as well but this only supports fixed focus. The tablet is backed by a 7,500mAh battery and is rated for 13 hours of video playback time. It also supports 18W fast charging and can be used with M-Pen lite stylus. The product page reveals that the stylus is not included in the box.

Other features include Children’s corner, which offers five enhanced eye comfort modes. “Parents can set limits for children’s usage and customize the content you make available,” the company said in a release. The tablet also comes with Harman Kardon tuned audio performance. There are quad speakers and ClariVu 5.0 display means it will be a good option for media consumption on the go.

  Published Date: February 28, 2020 6:41 PM IST

