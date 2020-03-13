comscore Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 now available for purchase: Price, features
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet now available for purchase: Check price, features

Huawei is selling the tablet with a price tag of Rs 22,999 in India. It comes with a 7,500mAh battery, 10-inch display, Kirin 659 SoC and more.  

  • Published: March 13, 2020 4:59 PM IST
The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet is now available for purchase in India. The device can be bought via Flipkart, Croma, and other retail stores. Huawei is selling the tablet with a price tag of Rs 22,999 in the country. It comes with a 7,500mAh battery, 10-inch display, Kirin 659 SoC and more. With this tablet, Huawei is set to compete with Lenovo, Samsung, and Apple in the tablet market. Read on to find out everything about the device.

Specifications, features

As the name implies, the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 features a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and seems to include support for Google Mobile services. The tablet will be available for purchase in both champagne gold and space grey color options. Powered by an octa-core Huawei Kirin 659 CPU, the tablet comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The tablet from Huawei is 7.7mm thick and weighs around 475 grams.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 comes with a camera at the front as well as rear. The main camera on the back uses an 8-megapixel sensor with autofocus. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front as well but this only supports fixed focus. The tablet is backed by a 7,500mAh battery and is rated for 13 hours of video playback time. It also supports 18W fast charging and can be used with M-Pen lite stylus. The product page reveals that the stylus is not included in the box.

Other features include Children’s corner, which offers five enhanced eye comfort modes. “Parents can set limits for children’s usage and customize the content you make available,” the company said in a release. The tablet also comes with Harman Kardon tuned audio performance. There are quad speakers and ClariVu 5.0 display means it will be a good option for media consumption on the go.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2020 4:59 PM IST

