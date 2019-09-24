As expected, Huawei today launched its rumored M-series tablet in India. Called MediaPad M5 Lite, the USP of this tablet is the stylus support and audio with Harman Kardon tuning. Read on to find out everything on the MediaPad M5 Lite launch.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite launch: Pricing, availability

The MediaPad M5 Lite originally launched back in September last year. In India, the new Huawei tablet costs Rs 21,990. As reported, it will be going on sale via Flipkart. The availability kicks off on September 29 during the Big Billion Days sale.

Features, specifications

The MediaPad M5 Lite flaunts a 10.1-inch display with 1920×1200 pixels resolution, and 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Kirin 659 octa-core chipset. Backing up the tablet is a 7,500mAh battery, and the company claims it takes less than three hours to fully charge the battery.

Among the tablet’s talking points is support for stylus, called M-Pen. This Huawei stylus supports 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Another USP is the set of Harman Kardon speakers onboard. These speakers feature Huawei’s Histen 5.0 sound system to replicate a 3D surround sound experience.

“With consumers at the core of all our innovations, Huawei’s MediaPad M5 lite is no different and endowed with the same ethos. Given its pioneering features, the product is set to cut across a number of consumer demography viz. college goers, working professionals, artists and even children,” a Huawei spokesperson said. “Moreover, highly acclaimed in other parts of the world, we are certain that our latest launch will be well accepted among the Indian audiences as well.”