Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite launch price in India
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite with stylus support to launch in India during Flipkart Big Billion Days

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite's talking points include Harman Kardon tuned speakers and an M-Pen stylus. Here's a look at what we know so far about the upcoming tablet.

  • Updated: September 20, 2019 5:20 PM IST
Just last week, we reported about Huawei’s alleged plans to launch a new tablet in India. Not, these plans are all but confirmed, and the company will be launching the MediaPad M5 Lite. The Android tablet will launch during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Read on for everything on the upcoming Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite.

The Huawei tablet is listed on Flipkart’s Big Billion Specials page. A teaser reads, “First time in India with Harman Kardon Tuning”. Flipkart’s festive sales kick off on September 29, and will go on till October 4. While there is no official word yet, the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite is likely to launch on day one itself.

The MediaPad M5 Lite originally launched back in September last year. Huawei launched two variants of its Android tablet. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,100) in China. The top model with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM costs CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,100). It will be interesting to see whether Huawei India brings both variants, and how aggressive it is with the local pricing.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite features, specifications

As for specifications, the Huawei tablet flaunts a 10.1-inch display with 1920×1200 pixels resolution, and 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Kirin 659 octa-core chipset. Backing up the tablet is a 7,500mAh battery, and the company claims it takes less than three hours to fully charge the battery.

Among the tablet’s talking points is support for stylus, called M-Pen. This Huawei stylus supports 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Another USP is the set of Harman Kardon speakers onboard. These speakers feature Huawei’s Histen 5.0 sound system to replicate a 3D surround sound experience.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 3:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 20, 2019 5:20 PM IST

