Huawei MediaPad M6 Turbo Edition goes official: Price, specifications and more

The Huawei MediaPad M6 is equipped with an 8.4-inch 2K IPS display. It is powered by Huawei's in-house Kirin 980 chipset under the hood. Read on to know more about the Huawei tablet.

  Published: August 29, 2019 3:55 PM IST
Huawei has added a new MediaPad M6 tablet to its portfolio, which is a Turbo Edition. The newly launched Huawei tablet comes in two models. The WiFi-only variant will be available for RMB 2,699 (approximately Rs 27,100) in China. The second is a 4G LTE variant, which cost RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,110). The company has launched the new MediaPad tablet in two different color options, including Phantom Blue and Phantom Red.

Huawei MediaPad M6 Turbo Edition features, specifications

The Huawei MediaPad M6 is equipped with an 8.4-inch 2K IPS display. The panel operates at 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 chipset under the hood. The device will be available in 6GB RAM and 128GB memory variant. The processor is aided by Mali-G76 GPU. Optics wise, Huawei had added a single 13-megapixel camera on the rear side. The setup also includes an LED flash.

Huawei Mate 30 series may not be officially certified to use Android

Huawei Mate 30 series may not be officially certified to use Android

For video calling, the device packs an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor. Moreover, the tablet ships with a massive 6,100mAh battery. Notably, the device doesn’t offer support for fast charging tech. As per the company, the device can deliver 12.5 hours of video playback. It also offers support for features like GPU Turbo 3.0, which should help offer a better gaming experience.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

It also offers stereo speakers with the support of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The new Turbo Edition tablet also features PC-grade liquid cooling. “It has 200% larger heat dissipation area and can lower GPU temps by 5 degrees. The cooling tube used is 120mm long having three layers of graphite and thermal conductivity back cover,” Gizchina reports. Besides, Huawei is yet to confirm whether it will launch the same MediaPad tablet in other markets or not. The company announced its latest MediaPad M6 Turbo Edition via Chinese social media platform – Weibo.

  Published Date: August 29, 2019 3:55 PM IST

