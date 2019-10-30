Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

Huawei MediaPad M7 might become the first tablet with a hole punch display. The Chinese smartphone maker was among the first to launch a smartphone with hole punch display. It seems the company wants to expand that design philosophy to tablets as well. Huawei is working on a new tablet with a hole punch design that houses the selfie camera. The tablet is reportedly being referred to as ‘Marx’ internally and is expected to debut as MediaPad M7 in the market.

According to 91mobiles, the Huawei Marx is likely the successor of MediaPad M6 and might be called MediaPad M7. The render of the device shows that the tablet will have really thin bezels around the display. Huawei also seems to have removed fingerprint sensor from the device. The back of the device shows a pill-shaped camera module with dual cameras and LED flash. Like the 10.8-inch MediaPad M6, the camera module is expected to protrude from the back.

The bottom of the tablet shows USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The port is flanked by the speaker grilles on either side. The render also shows the magnetic keyboard and the contact points are expected to be present at the same point as its predecessor. The tablet will likely be available in black and white color. It is not clear whether the MediaPad M7 will feature the 3.5mm headphone jack. Another thing not clear at this moment is whether the M Pen will stored within the body.

Huawei might follow Apple’s design and allow the M Pen to magnetically attach to the surface of the tablet. The details surrounding the specifications and launch timeline remain unknown. The tablet is expected to be a flagship offering with Kirin 990 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is also likely to pack a large battery. Since MediaPad M6 launched just four months back, we might see the MediaPad M7 launch early next year or at MWC 2020 in February.