comscore Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display and support for stylus
News

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display and support for stylus

News

Huawei MediaPad M7 is expected to become the first tablet to feature a hole punch display. It is likely to launch during the first half of next year.

  • Published: October 30, 2019 5:04 PM IST
Huawei MediaPad M7 91mobiles

Photo: 91mobiles

Huawei MediaPad M7 might become the first tablet with a hole punch display. The Chinese smartphone maker was among the first to launch a smartphone with hole punch display. It seems the company wants to expand that design philosophy to tablets as well. Huawei is working on a new tablet with a hole punch design that houses the selfie camera. The tablet is reportedly being referred to as ‘Marx’ internally and is expected to debut as MediaPad M7 in the market.

According to 91mobiles, the Huawei Marx is likely the successor of MediaPad M6 and might be called MediaPad M7. The render of the device shows that the tablet will have really thin bezels around the display. Huawei also seems to have removed fingerprint sensor from the device. The back of the device shows a pill-shaped camera module with dual cameras and LED flash. Like the 10.8-inch MediaPad M6, the camera module is expected to protrude from the back.

Huawei ships 200 million smartphones in record time despite US trade ban

Also Read

Huawei ships 200 million smartphones in record time despite US trade ban

The bottom of the tablet shows USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The port is flanked by the speaker grilles on either side. The render also shows the magnetic keyboard and the contact points are expected to be present at the same point as its predecessor. The tablet will likely be available in black and white color. It is not clear whether the MediaPad M7 will feature the 3.5mm headphone jack. Another thing not clear at this moment is whether the M Pen will stored within the body.

Huawei Nova 6 5G renders surface online with dual selfie cameras and a punch-hole display

Also Read

Huawei Nova 6 5G renders surface online with dual selfie cameras and a punch-hole display

Huawei might follow Apple’s design and allow the M Pen to magnetically attach to the surface of the tablet. The details surrounding the specifications and launch timeline remain unknown. The tablet is expected to be a flagship offering with Kirin 990 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is also likely to pack a large battery. Since MediaPad M6 launched just four months back, we might see the MediaPad M7 launch early next year or at MWC 2020 in February.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 30, 2019 5:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Sony PS4 has become the second most sold console ever
Gaming
Sony PS4 has become the second most sold console ever
Huawei Band 4 Pro renders surface online showing off color display

Wearables

Huawei Band 4 Pro renders surface online showing off color display

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

News

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween

PUBG update 5.1 with Season 5 goes on the console

Gaming

PUBG update 5.1 with Season 5 goes on the console

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived

Realme Android 10 update roadmap announced

Microsoft Research project automates driver license tests in India

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Band 4 Pro renders surface online showing off color display

Wearables

Huawei Band 4 Pro renders surface online showing off color display
Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

News

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support
Huawei Nova 6 5G renders showcase a punch-hole display

News

Huawei Nova 6 5G renders showcase a punch-hole display
Huawei Enjoy 10s launched in China; specifications and more

News

Huawei Enjoy 10s launched in China; specifications and more
Huawei Band 4 launched with 0.96-inch display

Wearables

Huawei Band 4 launched with 0.96-inch display

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स सालाना पेमेंट पर कर सकते हैं 15 प्रतिशत की बचत

PUBG Mobile ने न्यू एंटी चीट डिटेक्शन सिस्टम को किया पेश, चीटर्स ऑटोमेटिक होंगे बैन

Redmi K20 Pro यूजर्स को मिलनी शुरू हुई Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 अपडेट

Apex Legends का प्लेयर बेस 7 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा

Apple iPhone SE 2 अगले साल मार्च 2020 में हो सकता है लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

News

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support
News
Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support
Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

News

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales
Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived

News

Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived
Realme Android 10 update roadmap announced

News

Realme Android 10 update roadmap announced
Microsoft Research project automates driver license tests in India

News

Microsoft Research project automates driver license tests in India