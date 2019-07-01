As expected, Huawei has launched its first MediaPad T5 tablet in India. The device boasts of a large 10.1-inch display, dual speakers, an octa-core processor and more. The newly launched Huawei tablet will be available for purchase starting July 10. Read on to know Huawei MediaPad T5’s specifications, price in India, features, availability and more.

Huawei MediaPad T5 price in India, availability

The Huawei MediaPad T5 comes with a starting price of Rs 14,990 in India. This is the price for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. There is also a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. You can buy the same for Rs 16,990. The tablet weighs at 460g and comes in only Black color option. The device will go on sale via Amazon India. The Chinese company will also give free flip cover and Huawei earphones worth Rs 2,998.

Huawei MediaPad T5 specifications, features

The tablet features a 10.1-inch vivid display with full HD (1920 x 1200) resolution. It has 76.4 percent of screen-to-body ratio and 16:10 aspect ratio. The side bezels of the device seem similar to most tablets out there in the market. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor under the hood. The company is offering the tablet in two configurations, which includes 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage.

You can even expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. The tablet comes preloaded with a dated Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 out of the box. Additionally, one will find the dual-speakers at the bottom of the device, which supports Huawei’s Histen sound tech. The company claims that “the amplifier system brings louder and clearer sound with more flexible low-frequency.” There is also a camera on the front, the details of the company hasn’t mentioned.

Furthermore, the tablet offers a bunch of features. Huawei says the tablet is equipped with an intelligent file management system. There is also an eye-comfort mode, Blue Ray Filter and Usage Time Control. One will also find a “Children Corner,” preinstalled on the MediaPad T5. With this feature, parents can set limits to the child’s usage and even customize the content available.