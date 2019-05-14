comscore
Huawei Nova 3 update brings ViLTE support and April security patch

Huawei Nova 3 was launched in India last year and is getting the new update which also brings security patch for April.

  Published: May 14, 2019 12:08 PM IST
Image credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Huawei Nova 3, the mid-range premium smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, is getting a new software update in India. The update brings video telephony over LTE network to the device. With the update, Huawei enables ViLTE (Video over LTE) on Nova 3 allowing uses to make video calls and voice chat without the need for a third party application. The update also improves the security patch of the smartphone to April which addresses critical vulnerability exposing the media component of Google’s mobile operating system.

The ViLTE is a conversational video service built on the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) core network. Huawei says the feature will soon be incorporated in all Huawei devices and will remove the need for a third-party application. “The [ViLTE service] allows consumers to take advantage of video telephony services- providing an enhanced and immersive experience through network level communication,” the company said in a released statement.

The ViLTE services, since provided directly by the operators, promises better quality and guarantee of services compared to third party apps but it is yet to become a common use case for smartphone users. Huawei also notes that ViLTE (video over LTE) is currently supported on Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, and users will need separate tariff plan to avail the video over LTE feature.

Huawei Nova 3 features, specifications

Huawei Nova 3 was launched in India in August last year, and it features a metal and glass design similar to Huawei’s P20 series. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and there is a wide notch at the front that houses dual selfie cameras. Powering the device is Huawei’s Kirin 970 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For imaging, Huawei has equipped the Nova 3 with dual rear camera setup comprising of 16-megapixel main wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 24-megapixel monochrome camera. There is dual selfie cameras at the front that uses a 24-megapixel main shooter paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Huawei Nova 3 runs EMUI 9 based on Android Pie and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. The smartphone is backed by a 3,750mAh battery and supports fast charging.

  • Published Date: May 14, 2019 12:08 PM IST

