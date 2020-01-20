comscore Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out: Price in India, features | BGR India
Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

The Huawei Nova 3i latest update primarily fixes a local malicious application in the device.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 3:11 PM IST
Huawei is rolling out a new software update for the Huawei Nova 3i smartphones globally. The new update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not mention any newly included features.

The latest Huawei Nova 3i update bumps up the EMUI build version to 9.1.0.275, and is about 110MB in size. However, the EMUI build and size may vary depending on the region. The new update is still based on the old Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device.

As per Google’s official changelog, the January 2020 security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application in the device that could have bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device. The new security update for Huawei Nova 3i additionally fixes two critical and 16 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build, HuaweiCentral reports.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all Huawei Nova 3i units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update.

Huawei Nova 3i features, specifications

The Huawei Nova 3i device made its debut back in July 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Huawei Nova 3i has a Hisilicon Kirin 710 Octa-Core SoC and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 3,340mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3i

20999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Kirin 710 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP

