Huawei Nova 4, Mate 20 Pro commemorative editions announced in China

Huawei’s President, He Gang, has announced a special edition of its top-of-the-line Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the recently launched Nova 4. The company has achieved its target of shipping over 200 million smartphones in 2018, and in order to celebrate this milestone, Huawei is offering the special editions. Gang unveiled these special editions via his official Weibo account.

Huawei is offering an Emerald colored Huawei Mate 20 Pro Commemorative Edition. This variant is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also a Secret Red colored Huawei Nova 4 Commemorative Edition, featuring 8GB/128GB configuration.

The variants are available for purchase in China, and will go on sale on January 1. The company is yet to reveal the price labels of these newly announced variants. Additionally, one can notice a logo with two stars on these smartphones and ‘200 Million Huawei Mobile 2018’ badge on the rear.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Earlier this year, Canalys reported that Huawei had overshadowed Apple in Q2 2018. Furthermore, the report says, that “currently, Huawei holds a global market share of 14.6 percent. More than 500 million people in more than 170 countries across the globe are using Huawei phones.” The company is aiming to boost its overall shipments to 250 million units by 2019.

The Mate 20 Pro is Huawei’s flagship device with top-of-the-line specifications, and some innovating features. The Nova 4, on the other hand, is the first device in the company’s portfolio to boast a punch-hole camera. In other words, the selfie camera is punched into the display itself, and there is no ugly notch at the top.