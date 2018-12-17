Huawei Nova 4 with ‘punch hole display’ to launch today: Everything you need to know

Huawei is all set to launch its much-rumored Nova 4 smartphone in China today. The smartphone has been in the rumor mills for quite sometime now, and all the leaks have given us a fair idea of what to expect. Ahead of the launch today, here’s a roundup of everything we know about the Huawei Nova 4 so far.

Huawei’s launch event today will take place at the Hunan International Exhibition Center in Changsha city, China. The event is scheduled for 1:30PM local time (11:00AM IST).

Huawei Nova 4 features

The highlight of the Huawei Nova 4 will no doubt be its punch hole display. Like the recently announced Samsung Galaxy A8s, the Nova 4 too won’t have a notch. Instead, it will have the front camera punched into the display itself.

Based on the leaks, the Nova 4 is expected to be available in a bunch of color options. These include white, blue and red that will have gradient hues. Only the black color variant won’t have a gradient texture.

A set of renders leaked by AndroidPure confirm what has been leaked so far. Besides the overall design, the renders also confirm a full-screen display at the front, and a triple-camera setup at the back along with a standard fingerprint sensor.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Huawei Nova 4 rumored specifications

If the various leaks are to be believed, the Huawei Nova 4 will sport a 6.4-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood will be a Kirin 970 SoC clocked at 2.4GHz. It is also expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage.

The triple-camera setup seen in the renders will include 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. The lower variant of the Nova 4 will reportedly come with a different combination that includes 20-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there is likely to be a 25-megapixel front camera. Rounding off the spec sheet is a 3,750mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.