Huawei Nova 4 with punch-hole front camera, 48-megapixel rear camera launched: Price, specifications

The new Huawei smartphone features a small hole 'punched' out of the screen for the front camera.

  • Published: December 17, 2018 1:36 PM IST
Huawei has launched its latest smartphone, the Huawei Nova 4, at an event in China. The device is as was suggested by the rumors in the build-up to the launch, and features a 48-megapixel primary rear camera in a triple-camera setup at the rear, along with a 25-megapixel front camera. There is no notch or slider function to reveal the front camera; instead, a small ‘punch-hole’ at the front in the display reveals the front camera, allowing for a full-screen design with the screen stretching to the top edge.

The design of the Huawei Nova 4 is similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy A8s and the Honor View20, both of which were revealed last week, with all three phones featuring the punch hold design with just enough room for the front camera and a screen completely surrounding it. However, while Samsung has a significantly larger lens at the front, the Huawei Nova 4 sports a smaller front lens that seems to blend into the screen better.

At the back, the design is largely similar to that of the Huawei P20 Pro, with a triple-camera setup and glass back. In terms of specifications, the Huawei Nova 4 uses the previous generation HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, along with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a fingerprint sensor at the back, a 3,750mAh battery and 18W fast charging. The USP, apart from the 48-megapixel primary sensor at the rear, is the 6.4-inch full-HD+ full-view display.

Although the Huawei Nova 4 has only been launched in China for now at 3,399 yuan (approximately Rs 35,300), it is likely to make its way to India soon. Pricing could be around the Rs 30,000 mark, and this new way of integrating the front camera without losing out of display real estate, a bezel-less design and high screen-to-body ratio is likely to appeal to many users in the premium smartphone segment.

