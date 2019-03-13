comscore
Huawei Nova 4e high resolution renders leaked ahead of March 14 launch

The Nova 4e will come in at least two variants - 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

  Published: March 13, 2019 9:31 AM IST
Huawei will be unveiling its upper mid-range Nova 4e smartphone in China tomorrow. The handset, succeeding the Huawei Nova 4, is expected to be a big upgrade over its predecessor. There’s been no dearth of leaks surrounding the soon-to-be-launched device, but we didn’t see any HD renders. That changes today with high-res images of the Nova 4e showing up online ahead of the launch.

The colors – Pearl White, Magic Night, and Garnet Blue – are mostly what we’ve been seeing for Huawei since last year, but the gradient hue truly catches the eye. We can’t confirm the actual build materials but we wouldn’t be surprised if Huawei opts for a glass-sandwich design. Other design features include a triple-camera setup on the rear, which was previously leaked and is once again shown off in these renders. Also, the front has very narrow overall bezels and a teardrop notch which is good to see.

Huawei Nova 4e expected specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Nova 4e will boast a 6.15-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. The handset is expected to rock an in-house Kirin 710 SoC based on the 12nm process and is clocked at 2.2GHz. The rear camera setup is expected to be a 24 megapixel + 8 megapixel + 2 megapixel combo, while the front will have a 32-megapixel snapper. This probably means that the Huawei P30 series will also see a 32-megapixel primary selfie shooter.

The Huawei Nova 4e sports a 3240mAh battery with 18W fast charging. We’re expecting Huawei to top up the handset with the latest Android 9.0 Pie software based on its custom EMUI 9.0 overlay.

The launch of the Huawei Nova 4e is on March 14 in China. As we have seen in previous reports, the Nova 4e will also launch as the Huawei P30 Lite in the global markets. Huawei has scheduled a global launch event for its P30 series in Paris on March 26.

  Published Date: March 13, 2019 9:31 AM IST

