Huawei Nova 4e key specifications leaked ahead of March 14 launch

Huawei has already confirmed that its Nova 4e will be launched on March 14 in China. If reports are to be believed, this smartphone will be launched as the Huawei P30 Lite in the global markets. Now, just about a week ahead of its official launch, the Huawei Nova 4e has been spotted on Chinese certification agency TENAA.

Based on the TENAA listing, the Nova 4e is expected to feature a 6.15-inch (2340×1080 pixels) TFT display with a waterdrop notch at the top. Under the hood will be a Kirin 710 octa-core chipset with four ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7 GHz. The chipset will be paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB base storage.

As mentioned, the Nova 4e will launch as the P30 Lite outside China. Previously leaked TEENA listing of the Huawei P30 lite has revealed the device to feature a 3,240mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and fingerprint sensor at the back. The listing also reveals that the Huawei P30 Lite will come with dimensions of 158.3×75.3×7.6mm, Android 9 Pie as operating system, and have a dual-SIM option, reports MSP.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Previously leaked case renders of Huawei P30 Lite show that it will be equipped with a waterdrop-style notch display. The front view of the phone reveals that its display will be surrounded by slim bezels. Embedded in the small notch is expected to be a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by Artificial Intelligence powered Beauty mode. The rear shell of the phone is seen featuring a vertical triple-camera system at the top-left corner. There is an LED flash placed between the second and third sensors in the triple camera setup. The bottom edge of the phone seems to feature a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.