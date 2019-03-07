Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch in China: Everything leaked so far

When it comes to Huawei, all eyes are on the company launching its flagship P30 series in Paris on March 26. But before that, the Chinese company seems to have another launch planned, and one that is expected to much less glamorous.

A new teaser poster has surfaced on Weibo (spotted by PlayfulDroid) revealing that Huawei is hosting a launch event on March 14. At this event in China, the company will be taking the wraps off the much rumored Nova 4e smartphone. Interestingly, the smartphone is expected to be launched as the Huawei P30 Lite in the global markets.

A couple of days back, Huawei teased an important aspect of the Nova 4e – waterdrop notch. Embedded in the small notch is expected to be a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by Artificial Intelligence powered Beauty mode. The company may not have revealed much else about the upcoming device, but a few leaks have given us a fair idea on what to expect from the Nova 4e.

Huawei Nova 4e specifications, features

Based on the leaks, the Huawei Nova 4e will feature a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display, and the company’s own Kirin 710 SoC under the hood. Making sure everything ticks will be a 3,240mAh battery. Among the highlights will be a triple-camera setup placed at the back. This setup is likely to consist of a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For security, there will be a fingerprint sensor placed at the back.