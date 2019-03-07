comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch in China: Everything leaked so far
News

Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch in China: Everything leaked so far

News

The Huawei Nova 4e is widely expected to launch as the P30 Lite in global markets.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 3:54 PM IST
huawei nova 4e tenaa

When it comes to Huawei, all eyes are on the company launching its flagship P30 series in Paris on March 26. But before that, the Chinese company seems to have another launch planned, and one that is expected to much less glamorous.

A new teaser poster has surfaced on Weibo (spotted by PlayfulDroid) revealing that Huawei is hosting a launch event on March 14. At this event in China, the company will be taking the wraps off the much rumored Nova 4e smartphone. Interestingly, the smartphone is expected to be launched as the Huawei P30 Lite in the global markets.

Image Credit: Weibo

A couple of days back, Huawei teased an important aspect of the Nova 4e – waterdrop notch. Embedded in the small notch is expected to be a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by Artificial Intelligence powered Beauty mode. The company may not have revealed much else about the upcoming device, but a few leaks have given us a fair idea on what to expect from the Nova 4e.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Huawei Nova 4e specifications, features

Based on the leaks, the Huawei Nova 4e will feature a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display, and the company’s own Kirin 710 SoC under the hood. Making sure everything ticks will be a 3,240mAh battery. Among the highlights will be a triple-camera setup placed at the back. This setup is likely to consist of a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For security, there will be a fingerprint sensor placed at the back.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 3:54 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch
News
Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch
Honor Magic 2 3D structured light edition announced in China

News

Honor Magic 2 3D structured light edition announced in China

Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo

News

Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo

Fitbit launches four new smart wearables in India

News

Fitbit launches four new smart wearables in India

Xiaomi will be increasing the prices of its smartphones: CEO Lei Jun

News

Xiaomi will be increasing the prices of its smartphones: CEO Lei Jun

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch

Honor Magic 2 3D structured light edition announced in China

Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo

Fitbit launches four new smart wearables in India

Xiaomi will be increasing the prices of its smartphones: CEO Lei Jun

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch

News

Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch
Huawei sues US government over equipment, services ban

News

Huawei sues US government over equipment, services ban
Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device

News

Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device
Samsung to launch two more foldable smartphones after Galaxy Fold to challenge Huawei and Xiaomi

News

Samsung to launch two more foldable smartphones after Galaxy Fold to challenge Huawei and Xiaomi
Huawei P30 Pro confirmed to launch with 10x optical 'superzoom' camera

News

Huawei P30 Pro confirmed to launch with 10x optical 'superzoom' camera

हिंदी समाचार

Fitbit ने लॉन्च किए भारत में चार नए वियरेबल डिवाइस, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

PUBG डेवलपर्स ने किया कंफर्म, गेम के Erangel मैप में होंगे बदलाव

Asus Women’s Day sale: फ्लिपकार्ट पर 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ये स्मार्टफोन

Paytm ने शुरू की 'Paytm First' सर्विस, जानें कैसे मिलेंगे 12 हजार रुपये तक के बेनिफिट और ऑफर्स

पहली सेल में बिके 2 लाख Redmi Note 7 स्मार्टफोन , 13 मार्च को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल

News

Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch
News
Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch
Honor Magic 2 3D structured light edition announced in China

News

Honor Magic 2 3D structured light edition announced in China
Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo

News

Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo
Fitbit launches four new smart wearables in India

News

Fitbit launches four new smart wearables in India
Xiaomi will be increasing the prices of its smartphones: CEO Lei Jun

News

Xiaomi will be increasing the prices of its smartphones: CEO Lei Jun