Huawei Nova 4e with 32-megapixel selfie snapper, triple rear cameras teased

Huawei introduced the foldable smartphone, Mate X, at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, and later this month, the company is all set to launch the P30-series smartphones in Paris. However, these aren’t the only devices the company is working on. Huawei has released a teaser that highlights the selfie camera details of the upcoming Nova-series smartphone.

The teaser in question here (spotted by FoneArena) is of the Nova 4e, which is expected to be unveiled sometime later this month. Successor to the Nova 4, the new smartphone will come with a waterdrop-style notch rather than going for a hole punch display. This notch will house a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, and it will also come with AI beauty mode.

The Huawei Nova 4e was also recently certified by TENAA, which has revealed some of its specifications, features and photos that reveal the design. The smartphone will carry model number MAR-TL00 / MAR-AL00. Powered by a Kirin 710 SoC, the smartphone will feature a 6.15-inch display, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a triple rear camera setup. However, there is no word on the amount of RAM, onboard storage or further details about the rear camera resolution.

Based on the photos shared by TENAA, we can see that that smartphone will come with an edge-to-edge display with a thin chin at the bottom. Featuring a metal frame, the smartphone will come with front and back glass. The power button and volume rocker is on the right, whereas a 3.5mm audio jack can be seen at the bottom.

As of now, there is no word on the launch date, and expected pricing of the smartphone. However, considering that it has been certified by TENAA, means that the launch may not be far off. We expect to learn more in the coming weeks.