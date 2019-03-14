comscore
  Huawei Nova 4e with triple cameras launched in China: Price, specifications, features
Huawei Nova 4e with triple cameras launched in China: Price, specifications, features

The Huawei Nova 4e will cost you RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,700) for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Nova 4e has been launched in China, which is a toned-down version of the original Huawei Nova 4 smartphone. The company officially launched the Nova 4 in December 2018. As for the global launch, the toned-down version will reportedly be rebranded as the Huawei P30 Lite. Additionally, Huawei is all set to launch its flagship P30 family on March 26.

Huawei Nova 4e price and availability

The Huawei Nova 4e, which offers a triple rear camera setup, will cost you RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,700) for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, while the bigger 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration will be available for RMB 2,299 (approximately Rs 22,800). If you are planning to purchase the handset, then you can get it in either White, Black, or Gradient Blue color option. The smartphone is all set to go on sale starting from March 21, with pre-orders starting from today.

Huawei Nova 4e specifications and features

The Huawei Nove 4e comes with a trendy waterdrop-style notched display. It is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset under the hood. On the software side, the device comes preloaded with EMUI 9.0.1 based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie. As mentioned above, there are three cameras at the back and a single camera on the front.

The rear camera setup includes a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor, an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens, which is accompanied by LED flash. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture for capturing selfies. The Nova 4e is equipped with a large 6.15-inch panel, which operates at full HD+ resolution.

The chipset is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is also expandable using a microSD card slot. It is fueled by a 3,340mAh battery, which supports fast charging. The latest Huawei smartphone also offers USB Type-C port. For security purpose, the handset is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is also an ‘image recording’ feature, and GPU Turbo 2.0 for a better gaming experience.

