comscore Huawei Nova 5 launch on June 21: Leaked features, images | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Nova 5 key details, hands-on images leaked ahead of June 21 launch
News

Huawei Nova 5 key details, hands-on images leaked ahead of June 21 launch

News

The Huawei Nova 5 series will be unveiled on June 21. The series is expected to include the Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro smartphones. Here’s a look at their expected features and specifications.

  • Published: June 19, 2019 12:39 PM IST
huawei-nova-5-hands-on-photos-leaked

It’s no secret that Huawei is gearing up for a launch event on June 21. If reports are to be believed, then this event will see the launch of the Nova 5 series. With just a couple of days to go, there seems to be no stopping the barrage of leaks.

A new leak reveals that a Kirin 810 chipset will power the upcoming Nova 5 series. This new 7nm chipset is essentially the successor to Kirin 710, which powers the current Huawei mid-rangers. The upcoming chipset reportedly features an octa-core CPU, and a Mali-G52 GPU. This will also make Huawei the only phone brand with two 7nm chipsets in its portfolio. The other 7nm chipset is the high-end Kirin 980, which powers the Mate 20 and P30 series.

Huawei Nova 5 Pro hands-on image leak

As per leaks, Huawei is launching two devices in the Nova 5 series. This will include the Huawei Nova 5 and the Huawei Nova 5 Pro. Reports also hint towards the launch of a third device called Nova 5i, and a tablet called MediaPad M6.

Ahead of the launch, alleged hands-on photos of the Nova 5 Pro surfaced online, IndiaShopps reports. These images show the Nova 5 featuring a waterdrop notch at the front. It is also seen featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor under the OLED screen. And at the back, there are four cameras. Going by the images, the Nova 5 Pro will support SuperCharge at 40W. The photos also reveal two pretty gradient colors in blue and green.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Huawei Nova 5 leaked features, specifications

Ahead of the Huawei Nova 5 launch, leaks have given us a fair idea on what to expect. The smartphone reportedly features a 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a punch hole for the selfie camera. The Nova 5 Pro, on the other hand, could feature a waterdrop notch. Both variants will likely feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Rumors hint at a quad-camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s likely to be a 32-megapixel snapper. The smartphone could also feature a 4,200mAh battery with fast charging support

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 19, 2019 12:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again
thumb-img
News
Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update
thumb-img
News
Revolt RV 400 electric bike India launch details

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch date revealed
Gaming
Asus ROG Phone 2 launch date revealed
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

News

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch on August 7: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch on August 7: Report

Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again

News

Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again

How to earn up to Rs 2,000 by Google Pay Tez Shots

How To

How to earn up to Rs 2,000 by Google Pay Tez Shots

Most Popular

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Black Shark 2 Review

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch on August 7: Report

Xiaomi warns against fraudulent individuals posing as firm representatives

Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands

Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

News

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch
Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

News

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs
Huawei Mate 30 Pro key display detail leaked

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro key display detail leaked
Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September

News

Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Best mobiles under Rs 8000 in India: 8 हजार रुपये से कम में ये हैं बेस्ट 8 स्मार्टफोन

Galaxy Note 10 Leaks : अब सामने आया Galaxy Note 10 का स्क्रीन प्रोटेक्टर, पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ आएगा स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Update: Erangel मैप में देखने को मिले खुफिया बेसमेंट्स

Google Pay पर TEZ SHOTS (Cricket) खेलते हुए 2000 रुपये जीतने का मौका

Honor 9X Pro Leaks : लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई Honor 9X Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशंस, ये होंगी इस स्मार्टफोन की खूबियां

News

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch
News
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch on August 7: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch on August 7: Report
Xiaomi warns against fraudulent individuals posing as firm representatives

News

Xiaomi warns against fraudulent individuals posing as firm representatives
Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands

News

Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands
Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again

News

Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again