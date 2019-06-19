It’s no secret that Huawei is gearing up for a launch event on June 21. If reports are to be believed, then this event will see the launch of the Nova 5 series. With just a couple of days to go, there seems to be no stopping the barrage of leaks.

A new leak reveals that a Kirin 810 chipset will power the upcoming Nova 5 series. This new 7nm chipset is essentially the successor to Kirin 710, which powers the current Huawei mid-rangers. The upcoming chipset reportedly features an octa-core CPU, and a Mali-G52 GPU. This will also make Huawei the only phone brand with two 7nm chipsets in its portfolio. The other 7nm chipset is the high-end Kirin 980, which powers the Mate 20 and P30 series.

Huawei Nova 5 Pro hands-on image leak

As per leaks, Huawei is launching two devices in the Nova 5 series. This will include the Huawei Nova 5 and the Huawei Nova 5 Pro. Reports also hint towards the launch of a third device called Nova 5i, and a tablet called MediaPad M6.

Ahead of the launch, alleged hands-on photos of the Nova 5 Pro surfaced online, IndiaShopps reports. These images show the Nova 5 featuring a waterdrop notch at the front. It is also seen featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor under the OLED screen. And at the back, there are four cameras. Going by the images, the Nova 5 Pro will support SuperCharge at 40W. The photos also reveal two pretty gradient colors in blue and green.

Huawei Nova 5 leaked features, specifications

Ahead of the Huawei Nova 5 launch, leaks have given us a fair idea on what to expect. The smartphone reportedly features a 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a punch hole for the selfie camera. The Nova 5 Pro, on the other hand, could feature a waterdrop notch. Both variants will likely feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Rumors hint at a quad-camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s likely to be a 32-megapixel snapper. The smartphone could also feature a 4,200mAh battery with fast charging support