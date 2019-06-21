comscore Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased ahead of today’s launch
News

Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased ahead of today’s launch

News

Huawei Nova 5 is all set to launch in China today. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has teased new Kirin 810 SoC and 40W fast charging support.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 9:31 AM IST
huawei-nova-5-hands-on-photos-leaked

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is facing the heat from the ongoing US-China trade war. But that doesn’t stop the smartphone maker from launching new phones. Huawei Nova 5 launch is all set for today. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has teased the new chipset and fast charging tech.

Huawei Nova 5: Chipset teaser

The current flagship chipset, Kirin 980 is made on 7nm process. It also has a dedicated AI core to handle image recognition and other tasks. The teaser caption says “key to the future” with AI capabilities. We are expecting Kirin 810 SoC. The successor to the Kirin 710 SoC, it will reportedly be made on 7nm process. The upcoming chipset reportedly features an octa-core CPU, and a Mali-G52 GPU. This will also make Huawei the first OEM to have two 7nm chipsets under its belt.

Huawei Nova 5: Fast charging teaser

Moving further, Huawei has also teased (via GizmoChina) that the Nova 5 will come with 40W fast charging support. The teaser, however, does not reveal the battery capacity of the phone. With the launch just a few hours away, we will soon know all details about the Nova 5.

Huawei Nova 5: Rumored specifications

The smartphone reportedly features a 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a punch hole for the selfie camera. It will likely include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Rumors hint at a quad-camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s likely to be a 32-megapixel snapper. The smartphone could also feature a 4,200mAh battery with fast charging support.

There is no word on the pricing or availability outside China. But considering the Nova 4 was launched in India, we can expect the Nova 5 to make it to the Indian shores too.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 9:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vivo Y12 with triple cameras launched in India
thumb-img
News
You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Vision launched in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Lite pre-registration has gone live
Gaming
PUBG Lite pre-registration has gone live
Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon India: Top deals

Deals

Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon India: Top deals

Galaxy Note 10 camera details leaked

News

Galaxy Note 10 camera details leaked

OnePlus 7 update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 now available

News

OnePlus 7 update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 now available

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared

News

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

Galaxy Note 10 camera details leaked

OnePlus 7 update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 now available

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased

News

Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased
Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report

News

Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report
Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W is coming soon

News

Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W is coming soon
Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more

News

Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

News

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Last Day Offers: डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं Xiaomi, Redmi जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy A10 और Galaxy A20 का नया गोल्ड कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, Galaxy A60 को चीन में मिला नया कलर

Happy Summer 2019 : Google ने बड़े दिन पर बनाया ये Doodle, जानें क्या है खास

Realme C2 smartphone आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, 667 रुपये की EMI पर ले आएं घर

Infinix Hot7Pro Smartphone 6GB RAM +64GB ROM को 8,999 रुपये में खरीदें, ऑफर सिर्फ कल तक

News

Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased
News
Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased
Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

News

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019
Galaxy Note 10 camera details leaked

News

Galaxy Note 10 camera details leaked
OnePlus 7 update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 now available

News

OnePlus 7 update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 now available
Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared

News

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared