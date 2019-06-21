Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is facing the heat from the ongoing US-China trade war. But that doesn’t stop the smartphone maker from launching new phones. Huawei Nova 5 launch is all set for today. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has teased the new chipset and fast charging tech.

Huawei Nova 5: Chipset teaser

The current flagship chipset, Kirin 980 is made on 7nm process. It also has a dedicated AI core to handle image recognition and other tasks. The teaser caption says “key to the future” with AI capabilities. We are expecting Kirin 810 SoC. The successor to the Kirin 710 SoC, it will reportedly be made on 7nm process. The upcoming chipset reportedly features an octa-core CPU, and a Mali-G52 GPU. This will also make Huawei the first OEM to have two 7nm chipsets under its belt.

Huawei Nova 5: Fast charging teaser

Moving further, Huawei has also teased (via GizmoChina) that the Nova 5 will come with 40W fast charging support. The teaser, however, does not reveal the battery capacity of the phone. With the launch just a few hours away, we will soon know all details about the Nova 5.

Huawei Nova 5: Rumored specifications

The smartphone reportedly features a 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a punch hole for the selfie camera. It will likely include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Rumors hint at a quad-camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s likely to be a 32-megapixel snapper. The smartphone could also feature a 4,200mAh battery with fast charging support.

There is no word on the pricing or availability outside China. But considering the Nova 4 was launched in India, we can expect the Nova 5 to make it to the Indian shores too.