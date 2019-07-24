comscore Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26; teaser video out
Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26; teaser video out

Huawei released the first promotional video of the Nova 5i Pro on Weibo. It revealed key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone along with the July 26 launch date.

  • Published: July 24, 2019 2:39 PM IST
Huawei will finally launch the Nova 5i Pro on July 26. The company last week launched Nova 5 series lineup – Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i – in China, and it was expected that the Nova 5i Pro will also make its debut alongside. Now, the company has officially revealed the Nova 5i Pro launch date through a Weibo post.

The telecommunication major on Tuesday released the first promotional video of the Nova 5i Pro on Weibo. It revealed key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone along with the July 26 launch date. As seen in the video (via TheMobileIndian), the Huawei Nova 5i Pro will feature a punch-hole display with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The rear of the phone looks quite identical to Huawei Mate 20 Pro, but it is touted to pack a quad-camera setup instead, which will include a 48-megapixel primary lens. The phone will come powered by the new 7nm Kirin 810 chipset.

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5, Nova 5i, Nova 5 Pro smartphones unveiled

Also Read

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5, Nova 5i, Nova 5 Pro smartphones unveiled

The Kirin 810 SoC leverages TSMC’s 7nm process, which is said to be 50 percent higher than the Samsung 8nm process transistor density. It has two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.27GHz, six efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.88GHz. It also integrates Mali-G52 GPU. Other features include Huawei HiAI 2.0 tech, AI video, AI games and a flagship ISP image processor, and more. It also offers support for dual card dual standby (dual VoLTE) with Kirin’s Gaming+ technology.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

The Huawei nova 5i, on the other hand, comes powered by a Kirin 710 chipset. It also flaunts punch hole display design. The company has added four cameras at the back, including a 24-megapixel sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The memory options of the device are 6GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. There is also a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for 18W fast-charging. The company is offering Huawei Nova 5i at starting from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,200) in China. The 5i Pro pricing is likely to remain a little higher.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 24, 2019 2:39 PM IST

