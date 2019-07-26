Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810

Huawei has launched Nova 5i Pro with a quad-camera setup in China. The smartphone was launched at an event in China where the company also introduced Huawei Mate 20 X 5G as its first 5G smartphone. The new Nova 5i Pro can be described as the enhanced version of the Kirin 710-powered Nova 5i. The new smartphone gets Huawei’s newest Kirin 810 SoC, which is the same chipset found inside Nova 5 series launched last month. The AnTuTu benchmark listing revealed that Kirin 810 is faster than Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile platform.

Huawei Nova 5i Pro: Price and Availability

Huawei Nova 5i Pro will be available at a starting price of RMB 2,199 (around Rs 22,000) in China. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage priced at RMB 2,499 (around Rs 25,000). The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is available at a retail price of RMB 2,799 (around Rs 28,000). The smartphone is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale starting from August 2.

Huawei Nova 5i Pro: Specifications and Features

The Nova 5i Pro is being introduced as a mid-range premium offering by Huawei in its home market. It features glass at the front as well as rear and a metallic frame. It also borrows the matrix-style camera setup seen on the Mate 20 Pro. There is a 6.26-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Nova 5i Pro adopts a hole punch display design similar to Nova 5i.

As mentioned before, the Nova 5i Pro is powered by Kirin 810 SoC coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. It relies on hybrid SIM slot to enable expandable storage. One of the big selling point here is the quad rear camera setup. The main camera is the 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The fourth camera again uses a 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth. It also supports up to 6x digital zoom.

For selfies, Huawei Nova 5i Pro comes equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. It supports standard connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE and even has a 3.5mm audio jack. The Nova 5i Pro packs a large 4,000mAh battery and uses a 22.5W fast charging via USB Type-C port. It will be available in black, green and aurora finish when it goes on sale next week.