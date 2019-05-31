Huawei Nova 5i with Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage spotted on Geekbench

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is going through a tough time, especially with the ongoing trade war between the US and China. This has also resulted in Google barring Huawei from software updates; Qualcomm, Intel and Broadcom breaking ties with Huawei and more. Yet, that doesn’t stop the company from working on its upcoming smartphones.

Some rumors also suggest that the smartphone may be launched as Huawei P20 Lite (2019) in some markets. The Nova 5i was recently certified by Taiwan’s NCC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 64GB is also likely to be in tow, and it will come with up to microSD card slot for further expansion up to 512GB.

The Huawei Nova 5i was recently spotted on Geekbench listing, revealing some key specifications and features. Bearing model number GLK-LX3, the alleged Nova 5i was spotted running on Android 9 Pie OS. The smartphone logged a score of 1,538 points in single-core test and 5,388 points in multi-core test.

Based on FCC documents, the Nova 5i is expected to come with a 3,900mAh battery, whereas NCC information reveals 10W charging support (via GSMArena). Previous leaks hint that the Nova 5i will come with a 5.84-inch LCD display with a punch hole selfie snapper. The smartphone is also expected to come with triple rear cameras featuring a primary 24-megapixel sensor, paired with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor. Some rumors also hint that the third sensor could actually be a ToF sensor.

Connectivity options such as dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS are expected. There is no word on pricing or launch date at the moment. Also, while the smartphone was spotted running on Android 9 Pie, it remains to be seen if the company launches it with Android, or go for its own rumored Arc OS.