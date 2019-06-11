Huawei is expected to launch two new smartphones in China under its Nova-series. These are likely to be Nova 5 and Nova 5i. Last month, the Nova 5 was spotted on TENAA revealing some key specifications, and now the Huawei Nova 5i has also been spotted on the regulatory website too.

Huawei Nova 5i leaked specifications

Based on the TENAA listing, the Nova 5i features a 6.4-inch FHD+ panel with 1080×2310 pixels resolution. Under the hood is an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz and it is likely to be the 12nm Kirin 710 chipset. Huawei will offer the Nova 5i in two memory configurations – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Sadly, it won’t come with an option to expand the storage any further.

Talking about photography, the Huawei Nova 5i will reportedly come with a quad-camera setup at the back. This will include a 24-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Two additional 2-megapixel sensors are also expected, but there is no word on what they will be used for. Up front will be a 24-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling.

The TENAA listing (via MySmartPrice) has also revealed that the smartphone packs a 3,900mAh battery to keep things ticking. On the software front will be Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 custom skin. This isn’t surprising as Huawei isn’t ready with its Android replacement yet,

Huawei Nova 5 leaked specifications

Meanwhile, Huawei also released a teaser video Nova 5 in its Weibo page. Expected to be a premium smartphone, it will compete with the OnePlus 7 and Asus 6z in India. The leaked specification sheet points at a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the Huawei Nova 5 will be powered by a 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. It will boast a 4,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging. There will also be a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back. Huawei hasn’t revealed any launch date as of now, but both phones are likely to go official before the end of this month.