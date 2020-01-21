comscore Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolls out | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based EMUI 10 stable update rolling out now
News

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based EMUI 10 stable update rolling out now

News

The latest Huawei Nova 5T Android 10 update brings several additions to the device, including a visual UX overhaul.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 4:12 PM IST
huawei nova 5t

Huawei recently released the latest Android 10 OS update for the Huawei Mate 20 X device. Now, the company is pushing the stable Android 10-based EMUI 10 update for the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone as well in Belgium, Germany, and Slovenia region.

Related Stories


The latest Huawei Nova 5T Android 10 update bumps up the EMUI version number to 10.0.0.184(C431E3R1P2). It is about 4.65GB in size, PiunikaWeb reports. The update brings the month-old December 2019 Android security update along with updated system security and the usual Android 10 features.

The update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Huawei Nova 5T units. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates.

The Huawei Nova 5T latest Android 10 global stable update brings a host of features. These include gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10.

The EMUI 10 changelog additionally brings several additions to the device, including a visual UX overhaul, with a minimalist theme throughout the user interface. It also uses the Morandi color palette. The update will also improve GPU Turbo, media playback enhancements, Phone Clone, and more.

Huawei Nova 5T features, specifications

The Huawei Nova 5T flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a display punch-hole. The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76 MP10. The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner along with a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W charging support.

The device also sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 24-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options for the Huawei Nova 5T include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 4:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out
News
Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out
FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

News

FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

News

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

Fortnite now runs at 120 frames per second on Apple iPad Pro

Gaming

Fortnite now runs at 120 frames per second on Apple iPad Pro

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

News

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Realme loses market share after festive season sales: Report

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out

FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out
Realme 5 Pro update rolling out

News

Realme 5 Pro update rolling out
Realme 2 update rolling out

News

Realme 2 update rolling out
Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out
Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Review

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

हिंदी समाचार

टेलीकॉम कंपनियां फिर से दे सकती हैं यूजर्स को झटका, 30 प्रतिशत तक महंगे हो सकते हैं मोबाइल टैरिफ

वोडाफोन ने 997 रुपये का लॉन्ग टर्म प्रीपेड प्लान 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें बेनिफिट्स

Sony PlayStation 5 लेकर सामने आई नई जानकारी, अगले महीने हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 38,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Republic Day Sale : स्मार्टफोन, स्मार्ट टीवी और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Realme loses market share after festive season sales: Report
News
Realme loses market share after festive season sales: Report
Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out
FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

News

FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000
Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

News

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999
Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

News

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips