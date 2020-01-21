Huawei recently released the latest Android 10 OS update for the Huawei Mate 20 X device. Now, the company is pushing the stable Android 10-based EMUI 10 update for the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone as well in Belgium, Germany, and Slovenia region.

The latest Huawei Nova 5T Android 10 update bumps up the EMUI version number to 10.0.0.184(C431E3R1P2). It is about 4.65GB in size, PiunikaWeb reports. The update brings the month-old December 2019 Android security update along with updated system security and the usual Android 10 features.

The update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Huawei Nova 5T units. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates.

The Huawei Nova 5T latest Android 10 global stable update brings a host of features. These include gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10.

The EMUI 10 changelog additionally brings several additions to the device, including a visual UX overhaul, with a minimalist theme throughout the user interface. It also uses the Morandi color palette. The update will also improve GPU Turbo, media playback enhancements, Phone Clone, and more.

Huawei Nova 5T features, specifications

The Huawei Nova 5T flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a display punch-hole. The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76 MP10. The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner along with a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W charging support.

The device also sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 24-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options for the Huawei Nova 5T include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.