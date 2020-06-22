Huawei Nova 5T EMUI 10.1 stable update rolling out now

Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei, is rolling out a new software update for the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone globally. The update brings in the latest Android 10 operating system to the device on top of the company’s new EMUI 10.1 custom skin. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro with Android 10 launched: Price, specifications and more

This update for the Huawei Nova 5T bumps up the software build version to 10.1.0.221 (C636E3R1P1) and is about 4.71 GB in firmware size. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The OTA update is currently available for users based in Asia region and is likely to roll out in other countries soon, RPRNA reports.

As per the changelog, the new EMUI 10.1 update brings new features like MeeTime, Smart Charge mode, and multi-screen collaboration. Huawei has also improved the user interface for faster performance and optimizes system stability. This update also brings a new multi-device control panel, Huawei Share, and cross-device photo gallery. With EMUI 10.1, Huawei has also added Celia, a new voice assistant modeled around Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

The update is rolling out in batches. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare app > Update > Check for updates.

Huawei Nova 5T features, specifications

The Huawei Nova 5T smartphone made its debut back in August last year. It flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Huawei Nova 5T has a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC paired with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. It packs a 3,750mAh battery along with 22.5W fast charging support. For connectivity options, the smartphone has WiFi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.