comscore Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Nova 5T showcased at KL Fashion Week 2019, Malaysia launch set for August 27
News

Huawei Nova 5T showcased at KL Fashion Week 2019, Malaysia launch set for August 27

News

The upcoming Huawei Nova 5T made an appearance at KL Fashion Week 2019, ahead of August 27 launch. All you need to know.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 9:51 AM IST
huawei nova 5t

The Huawei Nova 5T is all set to launch in Malaysia tomorrow, August 27. Ahead of the official launch, it made a brief appearance at the KL Fashion Week 2019. The smartphone comes with quad cameras at the back and will be available in three gradient color options of Blue, Purple and Green. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Huawei phone.

Huawei Nova 5T launch details and design

The official launch event will take place in Malaysia tomorrow. It will kick off at 2:00 PM Malaysia time (11:30AM IST). According to the photos shared by SoyaCincau (via HuaweiCentral), the Nova 5T design looks similar to the Nova 5. It also shares similarities with the Honor 20.

Huawei Nova 5T specifications and features (expected)

The Nova 5T was spotted on Google Enterprise listing, which did reveal some crucial details. But the latest report has some contradicting specifications. The Nova 5T will come with a 6.39-inch display with a dewdrop style notch. It will likely be a FHD+ panel with 2340 x 1080pixels resolution. The smartphone will draw its power from a 7nm Kirin 810 SoC, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. An expandable storage option using microSD card up to 256GB is also likely to be in tow.

The highlight of the Nova 5T will be its quad camera setup at the back. This will include a 48-megapixel (f/1.8) primary snapper. There will be a 16-megapixel (f/2.2) wide-angle secondary lens, a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, a 32-megapixel selfie snapper is likely to be present. On the software front, it will run Android Pie wrapped under EMUI 9 skin.

Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details will be revealed at the launch event tomorrow. It will be interesting to see if Huawei reveals details about an international launch in markets like India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Editor's Pick

Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest offers, deals
Deals
Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest offers, deals
Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

News

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

News

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

News

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

News

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

OnePlus TV specifications surface online ahead of September launch

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

News

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27
Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

News

Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6
Huawei Ascend 910; world s most powerful AI processor launched

News

Huawei Ascend 910; world s most powerful AI processor launched
Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

News

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet
Samsung patent hints at a smartphone that folds vertically

News

Samsung patent hints at a smartphone that folds vertically

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट

OnePlus smart TV में होगी 3GB RAM और MediaTek MT5670 प्रोसेसर

Airtel Xstream Box vs Jio Set Top Box : जानें कौन है ज्यादा दमदार

Xiaomi 29 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगा ये 5 प्रॉडक्ट, Redmi Note 8 में होगा 48MP quad rear camera और Snapdragon 665

Huawei 6 सितंबर को kirin 990 को लॉन्च करेगी

News

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27
News
Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27
Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

News

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display
Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

News

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India
Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

News

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online
OnePlus TV specifications surface online ahead of September launch

News

OnePlus TV specifications surface online ahead of September launch