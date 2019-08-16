A few days ago, we came across a report stating that the Honor 20 will be launched in Thailand as Huawei Nova 5T. However, it appears that the Nova 5T won’t be a re-branded Honor phone. The smartphone was recently spotted on Google’s Enterprise directory of smartphones.

Huawei Nova 5T leak detailed

The listing (via GSMArena), reveals design and key features of the smartphone. The listing image shows off an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole selfie snapper on the top left corner. The Huawei Nova 5T appears to be a compact smartphone with a 5.5-inch display, probably running at FHD+ resolution.

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9 skin on top. There is no word on the chipset. However, the listing reveals 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage options. The smartphone will also come with a fingerprint scanner and NFC support. Rest of the details such as camera setup and battery are unknown. The photo in the listing hints at August 13 date, but it seems like the launch hasn’t gone as planned.

Looking at the compact form factor of the Huawei Nova 5T, it seems like the smartphone will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S10e. It remains to be seen if Huawei can go aggressive with the pricing of the smartphone. If the pricing is right, Huawei can cash on the untapped segment in the industry.

Huawei Nova 5i

Huawei has already launched the Nova 5i with a punch-hole camera and quad cameras at the back. It is powered by a Kirin 810 SoC and price starts at around Rs 22,000. The smartphone packs a large 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. For selfies, Huawei Nova 5i Pro comes equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The main camera is the 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The fourth camera again uses a 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth.

