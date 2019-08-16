comscore Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display, punch-hole selfie camera leaked by Google
News

Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display, punch-hole selfie camera leaked by Google

News

Huawei Nova 5T has been spotted in Google Enterprise directory listing. It is set to come with a 5.5-inch display and punch-hole selfie camera.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 1:41 PM IST
huawei nova 5t

A few days ago, we came across a report stating that the Honor 20 will be launched in Thailand as Huawei Nova 5T. However, it appears that the Nova 5T won’t be a re-branded Honor phone. The smartphone was recently spotted on Google’s Enterprise directory of smartphones.

Huawei Nova 5T leak detailed

The listing (via GSMArena), reveals design and key features of the smartphone. The listing image shows off an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole selfie snapper on the top left corner. The Huawei Nova 5T appears to be a compact smartphone with a 5.5-inch display, probably running at FHD+ resolution.

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9 skin on top. There is no word on the chipset. However, the listing reveals 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage options. The smartphone will also come with a fingerprint scanner and NFC support. Rest of the details such as camera setup and battery are unknown. The photo in the listing hints at August 13 date, but it seems like the launch hasn’t gone as planned.

Looking at the compact form factor of the Huawei Nova 5T, it seems like the smartphone will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S10e. It remains to be seen if Huawei can go aggressive with the pricing of the smartphone. If the pricing is right, Huawei can cash on the untapped segment in the industry.

Huawei Nova 5i

Huawei has already launched the Nova 5i with a punch-hole camera and quad cameras at the back. It is powered by a Kirin 810 SoC and price starts at around Rs 22,000. The smartphone packs a large 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. For selfies, Huawei Nova 5i Pro comes equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The main camera is the 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The fourth camera again uses a 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Honor 20

Honor 20

32999

Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1
Kirin 980 SoC
48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth
  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 1:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked
News
Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked
Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time

Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online

News

Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online

Realme 5 Pro with VOOC 3.0 flash charging teased on Flipkart

News

Realme 5 Pro with VOOC 3.0 flash charging teased on Flipkart

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera launching in India on August 28

Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time

Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked

News

Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked
Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update
Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time
Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November

News

Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November
Huawei Mate 30 may support 25W wireless charging technology

News

Huawei Mate 30 may support 25W wireless charging technology

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus अपने नए 5G स्मार्टफोन पर कर रही है काम

Mi Days Sale: आधी कीमत में खरीदे Redmi Note 7 Pro का 6GB रैम वेरिएंट

Airtel Internet TV की कीमत घटकर हुई 2,269 रुपये, साथ में डिस्काउंटेड कीमत में खरीदें Google Home Mini

Realme 5 में होगी 5,000mAh की बैटरी, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Motorola One Zoom कुछ मार्केट में One Pro के नाम से हो सकता है लॉन्च, शामिल होगा Amazon Alexa सपोर्ट

News

Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera launching in India on August 28
News
Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera launching in India on August 28
Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked

News

Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked
Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update
Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time
Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online

News

Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online