Huawei Nova 5T launch date revealed: Expected prices, features, specs
  Huawei Nova 5T with punch-hole selfie camera to launch on August 25
Huawei Nova 5T with punch-hole selfie camera to launch on August 25

Huawei will launch its fifth Nova 5 smartphone at an event in Malaysia. The Nova 5T is expected to boast a punch-hole selfie camera design. Here's a look at what we know far.

  Published: August 21, 2019 4:01 PM IST
Huawei is set to expand its Nova 5 series with a launch later this week. The much-rumored Nova 5T will be the fifth device in the series. It will see ab unveiling on August 25. Here’s a look at everything we know ahead of the Huawei Nova 5T launch.

Huawei Nova 5T launch details

Huawei is hosting a “We are Nova Fashion Showcase” event at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 25. At this event, the company will be giving the “global first official look” at the Nova 5T. The launch will kick off at 10:30AM local time, which is 8:00AM in India.

Huawei has kept details about the upcoming smartphone under wraps. But an accidental listing on Google’s Android Enterprise website revealed the Nova 5T’s design and key details. Going by the listing, the Nova 5T will be a compact device with an edge-to-edge display. This full-screen design is due to the punch-hole selfie camera that is seen at the top-left corner.

Nova 5T leaked features, specifications

Huawei’s upcoming smartphone will feature a 5.5-inch full-screen display with FHD+ resolution. It is offering up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, and NFC support. On the software front, it will run Android Pie wrapped under EMUI 9 skin.

Chipset, battery, and camera details are still under wraps, and will be out on August 25. Pricing and availability details too will be out on the same date. It will be interesting to see if Huawei reveals details about an international launch in markets like India.

  Published Date: August 21, 2019 4:01 PM IST

