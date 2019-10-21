comscore Huawei Nova 5z launched in China: Price, features, specifications
Huawei Nova 5z with punch-hole design launched: Price, features, specifications

Huawei Nova 5z is the latest addition to the latest Nova 5 series. It comes with a punch-hole design, quad cameras and more.

  Published: October 21, 2019 12:43 PM IST
Huawei is quietly expanding its Nova 5 series by launching a new smartphone in its home country. The series currently consists of devices like the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i, Nova 5i Pro, and the Nova 5T. The latest device to be added to this series is called the Nova 5z. Read on to find out everything on this new Huawei smartphone.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei Nova 5z is available in two variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM costs CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000). The top model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000).

Buyers can choose from black, blue and green color variants. The smartphone is reportedly up for pre-orders, and will start shipping from November 1. There’s however no word on whether Huawei plans on launching the device in India.

Huawei Nova 5z features, specifications

As far as features and specifications are concerned, the Nova 5z sports a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The device boasts a punch-hole design with a 32-megapixel f/2.0 snapper on the top-left corner.

Powering the smartphone is a 7nm Kirin 810 chipset. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 OS with built-in GPU Turbo. The internal memory can be expanded using Huawei’s proprietary nanoSD card.

For photography, there’s a quad-camera setup placed at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle f/2.4 sensor, 2-megapixel macro f/2.4 sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth f/2.4 sensor. Some camera features include AI handheld super night scene, portrait mode, wide-angle distortion correction and more.

Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.1ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack. For security, there’s a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back.

  Published Date: October 21, 2019 12:43 PM IST

