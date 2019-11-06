Huawei Nova 6 5G image in Red color leaked ahead of launch

Huawei is reportedly planning to bring 5G connectivity to its mid-range lineup. The company is rumored to launch the Huawei Nova 6 smartphone in December. This will be the first handset in Huawei’s Nova series to support 5G connectivity. A few days back, the first render of the upcoming Huawei phone appeared, and now, a new image has surfaced online. It shows the Nova 6 in Red color with a new “Nova” brand logo and pattern on the rear panel.

The leaked image (by Evan Blass) suggests that the Huawei Nova 6 will offer a dual-camera punch-hole display design. This design is similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. The device could also feature more than three cameras at the back. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the right side of the phone. The display comes with thin bezels and a thick chin at the bottom.

The Huawei Nova 6 might also feature a gradient design with glass finish on the back. The image suggests that there could be three-camera and a dual-LED flash unit in a primary vertical setup. Remaining two cameras sit in a separate, smaller vertical set up right next to the first segment. We are unclear if these are two separate cameras in the second segment or just one ToF sensor.

Previous reports claim that there will be black lines on the side of the device for better antenna reception. However, it is unclear if they function in the same way as traditional devices on a 5G-capable smartphone. Huawei is expected to launch both 4G and 5G variants of the device. This also could be the first mid-range 5G-capable Huawei smartphone. It is said to support 40W fast-charging tech as well. Besides, the company has not revealed any details about the timeline of the launch of the device. It is likely that the company may launch the smartphone before the end of the year.