comscore Huawei Nova 6 5G renders showcase a punch-hole display
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Nova 6 5G renders surface online with dual selfie cameras and a punch-hole display
News

Huawei Nova 6 5G renders surface online with dual selfie cameras and a punch-hole display

News

Huawei has not revealed any details about the timeline of the launch of the device. It is likely that the company may launch its Nova 6 5G before the end of the year.

  • Published: October 29, 2019 9:33 AM IST
Huawei Nova 6 5G

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei seems to be working on a new mid-range 5G smartphone, the Huawei Nova 6 5G. The company has not revealed any details about the timeline of the launch of the device. It is likely that the company may launch the smartphone before the end of the year. In the meantime, an official render for the device has just surfaced online showcasing the design of the upcoming device. The render paints a clear picture of what to expect from the design of the smartphone in the future.

Huawei Nova 6 5G design render details

The render of the smartphone showcases a dual selfie camera on the front along with a punch-hole display. This design is similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. The display comes with thin bezels and a thick chin at the bottom. In addition, the device also features a gradient design with glass finish on the back. The reason also does not feature any physical fingerprint scanner which likely means that we will get an in-display scanner. It also showcases what appears to be a five-camera setup on the back in a vertical arrangement.

Taking a closer look, we get three-camera and a dual-LED flash unit in a primary vertical setup. Remaining two cameras sit in a separate, smaller vertical set up right next to the first segment. We are unclear if these are two separate cameras in the second segment or just one ToF sensor. The render also highlights the presence of the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Android 10 update starts rolling out

Also Read

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Android 10 update starts rolling out

The report from 91Mobiles also indicates that the render showcases black lines on the side of the device for better antenna reception. However, it is unclear if they function in the same way as traditional devices on a 5G-capable smartphone. Huawei is expected to launch both 4G and 5G variants of the device. This also could be the first mid-range 5G-capable Huawei smartphone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 29, 2019 9:33 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei Nova

Huawei Nova
Android 6.0 Marshmallow with EMUI 4.1 UI
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core Processor
12 MP with f/2.0 sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis
News
Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis
iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3

News

iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3

PUBG Mobile devs write letter to players about their fight against hackers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile devs write letter to players about their fight against hackers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 update rolling out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 update rolling out in India

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

News

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

MTNL 1 Gbps broadband plan launched: Check price and other details

Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis

iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 update rolling out in India

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 6 5G renders showcase a punch-hole display

News

Huawei Nova 6 5G renders showcase a punch-hole display
Huawei Enjoy 10s launched in China; specifications and more

News

Huawei Enjoy 10s launched in China; specifications and more
Huawei Band 4 launched with 0.96-inch display

Wearables

Huawei Band 4 launched with 0.96-inch display
Samsung Exynos 990 launched with support for 120Hz display

News

Samsung Exynos 990 launched with support for 120Hz display
Huawei ships 200 million smartphones in record time despite US trade ban

News

Huawei ships 200 million smartphones in record time despite US trade ban

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi की Diwali with Mi सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

Moto G8 Plus आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Diwali के बाद दिल्ली में Air pollution बढ़ा, Air purifier का करें इस्तेमाल

Surface Duo में होगा 'वर्ल्ड क्लास' कैमरा : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

Amazon के फाउंडर Jeff Bezos फिर बने दुनिया के सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति

News

MTNL 1 Gbps broadband plan launched: Check price and other details
News
MTNL 1 Gbps broadband plan launched: Check price and other details
Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis

News

Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis
iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3

News

iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 update rolling out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 update rolling out in India
AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

News

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details