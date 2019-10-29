Huawei Nova 6 5G renders showcase a punch-hole display

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei seems to be working on a new mid-range 5G smartphone, the Huawei Nova 6 5G. The company has not revealed any details about the timeline of the launch of the device. It is likely that the company may launch the smartphone before the end of the year. In the meantime, an official render for the device has just surfaced online showcasing the design of the upcoming device. The render paints a clear picture of what to expect from the design of the smartphone in the future.

Huawei Nova 6 5G design render details

The render of the smartphone showcases a dual selfie camera on the front along with a punch-hole display. This design is similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. The display comes with thin bezels and a thick chin at the bottom. In addition, the device also features a gradient design with glass finish on the back. The reason also does not feature any physical fingerprint scanner which likely means that we will get an in-display scanner. It also showcases what appears to be a five-camera setup on the back in a vertical arrangement.

Taking a closer look, we get three-camera and a dual-LED flash unit in a primary vertical setup. Remaining two cameras sit in a separate, smaller vertical set up right next to the first segment. We are unclear if these are two separate cameras in the second segment or just one ToF sensor. The render also highlights the presence of the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device.

The report from 91Mobiles also indicates that the render showcases black lines on the side of the device for better antenna reception. However, it is unclear if they function in the same way as traditional devices on a 5G-capable smartphone. Huawei is expected to launch both 4G and 5G variants of the device. This also could be the first mid-range 5G-capable Huawei smartphone.

