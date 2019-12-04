comscore Huawei Nova 6 leak: Expected specs, launch date | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications leaked leaving very little to the imagination
News

Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications leaked leaving very little to the imagination

News

Huawei Nova 6 series is set to launch on December 5. The series will include multiple devices supporting 4G and 5G.

  • Published: December 4, 2019 3:59 PM IST
huawei-smartphone-logo-stock

The next-generation Huawei Nova 6 series will go official on December 5. The company confirmed the launch date via a recent Weibo post. Ahead of tomorrow’s launch, detailed specifications of the Nova 6 have leaked leaving very little to the imagination. Read on to know what the latest Huawei Nova 6 leak reveals.

Huawei Nova 6 leak detailed

Two Weibo posts allegedly reveal complete specs of the Huawei Nova 6 4G and Nova 6 5G variants, GSMArena reports. As per the leak, the Nova 6 4G variant comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) display. Under the hood will be a Kirin 990 SoC pairing with 8GB of RAM. There will also be up to 128GB storage on offer.

For photography, the smartphone will equip a triple camera setup. This includes a 40-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, 8-megapixel f/2.4 camera with OIS, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Up front, there will be dual cameras punched into the display itself. The front setup will include a 32-megapixel fixed focus primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Nova 6 will also come with a 4,100mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging support. Lastly, it will feature dimensions of 162.6×75.7×8.56mm, and weigh 197 grams.

Huawei Nova 6 5G image in Red color leaked ahead of launch

Also Read

Huawei Nova 6 5G image in Red color leaked ahead of launch

In comparison, the Nova 6 5G variant too will come with much of the same set of features and specifications. It will however boast a Balong 5000 modem. Moreover, it will also feature a slightly bigger (4,200mAh) battery. This also makes it slightly heavier (15 grams) than the 4G variant. In the storage department, there is likely to be a bigger 256GB storage variant.

It is difficult to comment on the authenticity of this leak. We anyway have only a day to go before Huawei unveils these devices in China.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 4, 2019 3:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

News

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

Top Products

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

News

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max arrives with simultaneous two finger recognition

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed

News

Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed
Huawei P20, P20 Pro receiving October 2019 security patch: Report

News

Huawei P20, P20 Pro receiving October 2019 security patch: Report
LG patents outward-folding smartphone similar to Huawei Mate X

News

LG patents outward-folding smartphone similar to Huawei Mate X
Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch on December 5

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch on December 5
No, Samsung Galaxy Fold isn't getting Rs 7,000 discount at offline retail stores

Deals

No, Samsung Galaxy Fold isn't getting Rs 7,000 discount at offline retail stores

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 6 स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुईं लीक, ये होंगी खूबियां

Airtel ने चुनिंदा यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए 499 और 599 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान

Google's Best of 2019 Awards: देखें ऐप्स, मूवीज, गेम्स और बुक्स कैटेगरी में कौन है नंबर वन

Realme 5s कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 : अगले साल 200 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर के साथ आएंगे फोन

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

News

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm
iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

News

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2
Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed

News

Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed
Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max arrives with simultaneous two finger recognition

News

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max arrives with simultaneous two finger recognition