The next-generation Huawei Nova 6 series will go official on December 5. The company confirmed the launch date via a recent Weibo post. Ahead of tomorrow’s launch, detailed specifications of the Nova 6 have leaked leaving very little to the imagination. Read on to know what the latest Huawei Nova 6 leak reveals.

Huawei Nova 6 leak detailed

Two Weibo posts allegedly reveal complete specs of the Huawei Nova 6 4G and Nova 6 5G variants, GSMArena reports. As per the leak, the Nova 6 4G variant comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) display. Under the hood will be a Kirin 990 SoC pairing with 8GB of RAM. There will also be up to 128GB storage on offer.

For photography, the smartphone will equip a triple camera setup. This includes a 40-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, 8-megapixel f/2.4 camera with OIS, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Up front, there will be dual cameras punched into the display itself. The front setup will include a 32-megapixel fixed focus primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Nova 6 will also come with a 4,100mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging support. Lastly, it will feature dimensions of 162.6×75.7×8.56mm, and weigh 197 grams.

In comparison, the Nova 6 5G variant too will come with much of the same set of features and specifications. It will however boast a Balong 5000 modem. Moreover, it will also feature a slightly bigger (4,200mAh) battery. This also makes it slightly heavier (15 grams) than the 4G variant. In the storage department, there is likely to be a bigger 256GB storage variant.

It is difficult to comment on the authenticity of this leak. We anyway have only a day to go before Huawei unveils these devices in China.