Huawei is reportedly looking to take the wraps off the Nova 6 smartphone in December. Ahead of the launch, details of the Huawei Nova 6 have surfaced. And now, the latest leak spills beans over the specifications and features. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming Huawei smartphone.

Huawei Nova 6 leak detailed

The press render that we came across earlier hinted that the smartphone will feature a punch-hole display with dual selfie cameras. The punch-hole will be on the left side, as opposed to the right side on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The smartphone will likely come with quad rear cameras and a glass back design with gradient colors.

Now, the latest leak hints that the smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The screen will have a refresh rate of 60Hz. It will be an edge-to-edge display with very thin chin at the bottom.

A report on 91Mobiles reveals that the Huawei Nova 6 will be powered by a Kirin 990 mobile platform with 5G connectivity. It will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. To keep things ticking will be a 4,000mAh battery with 40W magic charge support.

In the camera department, a quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors are likely to be in tow. For selfies and video calling there is a dual 32-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensor.

Expected pricing

Based on the leaks, the entry-level model with 8GB RAM will reportedly be available for RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 35,000). The top-end model with 12GB RAM will likely cost RMB 4,099 (approximately Rs 41,000).