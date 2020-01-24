comscore Huawei Nova 6 update rolls out to users with bug fixes, more | BGR India
Huawei Nova 6 series gets a new software update with optimizations and bug fixes

Huawei Nova 6 series update rolls out with a host of optimizations for the camera, fingerprint and calling issues fixes.

  Published: January 24, 2020 9:43 AM IST
Huawei is rolling out a new software update for its Nova 6, Nova 6 5G, and Nova 6 SE smartphones in China. The OTA update brings with it some new optimizations for the camera, fingerprint and calling issues fixes. Here’s everything new on this latest Huawei Nova 6 update.

The OTA update rolling out to the Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G comes with the EMUI build number V10.0.1.160. While the Nova 6 SE smartphone is getting the update with EMUI software version 10.0.1.130 for users based in China.

As per the changelog, the Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G update optimizes the smartphone camera in certain conditions. It also brings overall system stability improvements to the devices. The Huawei Nova 6 SE, on the other hand, repairs call abnormality issues on the device along with some improvements to calling experience.

The Huawei Nova 6 SE update also brings optimizations to the smartphone’s fingerprint unlocking performance and overall experience. The update further optimizes the device system stability as with the rest Huawei Nova 6-series smartphones.

Huawei is rolling out the new software update for the Nova 6-series users in China. The OTA update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while before reaching all units. Users will get a push notification to download the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates.

Huawei Nova 6 SE features, specifications

The Huawei Nova 6 SE is among the newest smartphones in the company’s portfolio. It flaunts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2310 pixels) resolution. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

The Huawei Nova 6 SE has a HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC and Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with Fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

