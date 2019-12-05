comscore Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G launched: Check features and other details
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features
News

Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features

News

The key highlights of the Huawei Nova 6 are a 6.57-inch display, dual punch-hole display, Kirin 990 chipset and more.

  • Published: December 5, 2019 3:57 PM IST
Huawei Nova 6 series

The Huawei Nova 6 smartphone has been launched with support for 5G. The company is also offering a 4G version of the Huawei Nova 6. Apart from these two phones, the brand has also unveiled a Nova 6 SE device in China. The key highlights of the Nova 6 are a 6.57-inch display, dual punch-hole display, Kirin 990 chipset and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Huawei Nova 6 (5G/4G): Features

The Huawei Nova 6 5G is powered by the company’s flagship 7nm Kirin 990 processor. It comes equipped with Balong 5000 5G modem. The 4G version of the same handset comes with a Kirin 810 SoC. Both the smartphones pack a whopping 6.57-inch Full HD+ display. They also feature a trending dual punch-hole display design. The units flaunt a 3D four-curved glass body.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel sensor and a 105-degree ultrawide angle camera. The company has also added Super Night Scene 2.0 feature, which will help deliver better selfies. At the back of the Huawei Nova 6, one will find triple camera setup. This setup consists of a 40-megapixel main camera, and a 120-degree ultrawide angle camera. The system also includes a 3X telephoto camera, assisted by a laser autofocus sensor and an LED flash.

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details

Also Read

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details

The Huawei Nova 6 5G is fueled by a 4,200mAh battery, and the 4G version of it packs a slightly smaller 4,100mAh battery. The latest smartphone from Huawei offers support for 40W fast charging tech. The new Huawei Nova series also offers support for a 13-layer heat dissipation system as well as dual heat pipe design. The device ships with EMUI 10. Lastly, Huawei has launched its new phone in four colors. At the moment, the pricing and availability details of the device are currently unknown.

Features Huawei Nova 4
Price
Chipset Octa Core processor
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+ display
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 3,750mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 5, 2019 3:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs
News
Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs
PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020

Gaming

PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

News

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

News

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

Redmi AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play Speaker to launch soon

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details
Redmi K30 launch: Here are top 5 highly anticipated features

News

Redmi K30 launch: Here are top 5 highly anticipated features
Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms

News

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 765G mobile platform detailed

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 765G mobile platform detailed
Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed

News

Huawei Nova 6 leak: Detailed specifications revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग फोन Redmi K30 के पांच फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, 2020 से इन फोन में 90FPS में चलेगा गेम

Lenovo ने लॉन्च किए तीन स्मार्ट डिवाइस, आपकी आवाज से होंगे कंट्रोल

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite फोन का डिजाइन होगा कुछ ऐसा

d2h Magic वॉयस इनेबल्ड स्टिक एलेक्सा सपोर्ट के साथ 1,199 रुपये में हुई लॉन्च, जानें खासियत

News

Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features
News
Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features
Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs
WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

News

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update
Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

News

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon
Redmi AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play Speaker to launch soon

News

Redmi AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play Speaker to launch soon