The Huawei Nova 6 smartphone has been launched with support for 5G. The company is also offering a 4G version of the Huawei Nova 6. Apart from these two phones, the brand has also unveiled a Nova 6 SE device in China. The key highlights of the Nova 6 are a 6.57-inch display, dual punch-hole display, Kirin 990 chipset and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Huawei Nova 6 (5G/4G): Features

The Huawei Nova 6 5G is powered by the company’s flagship 7nm Kirin 990 processor. It comes equipped with Balong 5000 5G modem. The 4G version of the same handset comes with a Kirin 810 SoC. Both the smartphones pack a whopping 6.57-inch Full HD+ display. They also feature a trending dual punch-hole display design. The units flaunt a 3D four-curved glass body.

The front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel sensor and a 105-degree ultrawide angle camera. The company has also added Super Night Scene 2.0 feature, which will help deliver better selfies. At the back of the Huawei Nova 6, one will find triple camera setup. This setup consists of a 40-megapixel main camera, and a 120-degree ultrawide angle camera. The system also includes a 3X telephoto camera, assisted by a laser autofocus sensor and an LED flash.

The Huawei Nova 6 5G is fueled by a 4,200mAh battery, and the 4G version of it packs a slightly smaller 4,100mAh battery. The latest smartphone from Huawei offers support for 40W fast charging tech. The new Huawei Nova series also offers support for a 13-layer heat dissipation system as well as dual heat pipe design. The device ships with EMUI 10. Lastly, Huawei has launched its new phone in four colors. At the moment, the pricing and availability details of the device are currently unknown.

