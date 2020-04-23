Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is preparing to launch its latest smartphone lineup, the Nova 7 series in China. The company is scheduled to unveil the smartphone series today, on April 23, 2020. However, just hours before the official launch, the smartphone lineup was spotted in a smartphone store. It looks like this store jumped the gun and put the Huawei Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 on display. Details regarding both the devices including a hands-on video surfaced online. Inspecting the video, we initially see Huawei Nova 6 followed by the Nova 7 Pro. Let’s check out the details for both, the Nova 7 and 7 Pro here. Also Read - Huawei and Honor's official AppGallery marketplace teams up with Hungama for content streaming

The video displayed a quad camera on the back of the Huawei Nova 7 5G. "About" screen on the smartphone went on to reveal the camera configuration details on the smartphone. According to a report from GSMArena, Huawei has added a 64-megapixel sensor as the primary camera. In addition, we also get dual 8-megapixel sensors along with a 2-megapixel sensor. Moving to the front, the Nova 7 also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device runs on Kirin 985 SoC with 5G connectivity, 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G smartphone also features Kirin 985 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.

Moving to the camera on the Nova 7 Pro, we get a similar 64+8+8+2-megapixel configuration. The one difference that we see is the presence of a periscope lens with 8-megapixel resolution and OIS. This camera comes with 50X digital zoom and 5X optical zoom. In contrast, the Nova 7 featured a regular 8-megapixel telephoto camera with a 2X optical zoom.

Huawei has also added a dual-camera setup on the front with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Both sensors are housed in a pill-shaped punch-hole display on the Nova 7 Pro. Talking about other specifications, the Huawei Nova 7 Pro also comes with a curved display with a 6.57-inch OLED panel. The smartphone maker went with a 6.53-inch OLED panel on the Nova 7. The display on both the devices features FHD+ resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Huawei will offer both the devices in Black, Green, Blue, White, and Red color variants. Finally, both the devices will run on a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.