Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

Huawei has launched three new smartphones as part of its Nova 7 series. After several leaks and rumors, the devices have been officially unveiled in Huawei's home market. The three devices are called Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE. With the new models, Huawei is right now expanding its affordable 5G smartphone portfolio in China. Here is everything you need to know about these devices.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro: Price and Specifications

As the name clearly implies, Huawei Nova 7 Pro is the top of the line device in this lineup. The smartphone features a curved 6.57-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The promotional material are primarily focused on the selfie camera setup. There is a dual punch cutout at the front. The main selfie camera is a 32-megapixel shooter paired with a second 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of design, the front seems to draw a lot of inspiration from flagship P40 series.

Under the hood, Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a Kirin 985 chipset with 8GB RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB storage. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup including a periscope camera. The main camera is a 64-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture placed alongside an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It also has an 8-megapixel periscope camera with OIS and 5x optical zoom. The fourth camera on the back is a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Backed by a 4,000mAh battery, Huawei Nova 7 Pro supports 40W fast wired charging. It runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 and comes in five colors: black, purple, green, red and silver. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 3,699 (around Rs 39,900). The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for RMB 4,099 (around Rs 44,200). The smartphone is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale from April 28.

Price and Specifications of Huawei Nova 7

Huawei Nova 7 is a cheaper sibling of the Pro model that drops features like curved display. There is a 6.53-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a single punch-hole cutout and 20:9 aspect ratio. This cutout houses the 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The display also houses the fingerprint sensor underneath it. The Nova 7 uses the same Kirin 985 SoC found on the Nova 7 Pro and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

There are quad rear cameras with 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. Like the Pro, the Nova 7 also offers 3x optical zoom while the hybrid zoom will take you 5x closer to the subject. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast wired charging. The 128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 2,999 (around Rs 32,350) while the 256GB storage variant is priced at RMB 3,399 (around Rs 36,700). It runs EMUI 10.1 and will go on sale from April 28 in five colors: black, purple, green, red and silver.

Huawei Nova 7 SE: Price and Specifications

The last model in this series is the Nova 7 SE, which is basically a toned-down version of the Nova 7. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole cutout for a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Since it uses a LCD panel, the smartphone sticks with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Nova 7 SE gets Kirin 820 5G chipset under the hood, 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. There is also a 4,000mAh battery like others and support for 40W wired fast charging. The camera setup almost follows the same theme as the other two models.

There is a 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It ditches the telephoto camera and opts for two more sensors. There is a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In terms of pricing, the Nova 7 SE with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back RMB 2,399 (around Rs 25,850). The model with 256GB storage will cost RMB 2,799 (around Rs 30,150 ). It is available for pre-order with official sales starting on April 28. You will be able to get the device in four colors: black, purple, green and silver.