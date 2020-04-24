comscore Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official: Check price, specifications
News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official: Check price, specifications

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro is a mid-range flagship smartphone that will compete with OnePlus 8. The smartphone is joined by more affordable Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE.

  • Updated: April 24, 2020 10:23 AM IST
Huawei Nova 7 Pro lead

Huawei has launched three new smartphones as part of its Nova 7 series. After several leaks and rumors, the devices have been officially unveiled in Huawei‘s home market. The three devices are called Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE. With the new models, Huawei is right now expanding its affordable 5G smartphone portfolio in China. Here is everything you need to know about these devices. Also Read - Huawei says most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing feature

Huawei Nova 7 Pro: Price and Specifications

As the name clearly implies, Huawei Nova 7 Pro is the top of the line device in this lineup. The smartphone features a curved 6.57-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The promotional material are primarily focused on the selfie camera setup. There is a dual punch cutout at the front. The main selfie camera is a 32-megapixel shooter paired with a second 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of design, the front seems to draw a lot of inspiration from flagship P40 series. Also Read - Huawei launches 10.4-inch MatePad tablet with 7,250mAh battery: Check price, features

Under the hood, Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a Kirin 985 chipset with 8GB RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB storage. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup including a periscope camera. The main camera is a 64-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture placed alongside an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It also has an 8-megapixel periscope camera with OIS and 5x optical zoom. The fourth camera on the back is a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Also Read - Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Backed by a 4,000mAh battery, Huawei Nova 7 Pro supports 40W fast wired charging. It runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 and comes in five colors: black, purple, green, red and silver. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 3,699 (around Rs 39,900). The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for RMB 4,099 (around Rs 44,200). The smartphone is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale from April 28.

Huawei says most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing feature

Also Read

Huawei says most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing feature

Price and Specifications of Huawei Nova 7

Huawei Nova 7 is a cheaper sibling of the Pro model that drops features like curved display. There is a 6.53-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a single punch-hole cutout and 20:9 aspect ratio. This cutout houses the 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The display also houses the fingerprint sensor underneath it. The Nova 7 uses the same Kirin 985 SoC found on the Nova 7 Pro and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

There are quad rear cameras with 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. Like the Pro, the Nova 7 also offers 3x optical zoom while the hybrid zoom will take you 5x closer to the subject. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast wired charging. The 128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 2,999 (around Rs 32,350) while the 256GB storage variant is priced at RMB 3,399 (around Rs 36,700). It runs EMUI 10.1 and will go on sale from April 28 in five colors: black, purple, green, red and silver.

Huawei launches 10.4-inch MatePad tablet with 7,250mAh battery: Check price, features

Also Read

Huawei launches 10.4-inch MatePad tablet with 7,250mAh battery: Check price, features

Huawei Nova 7 SE: Price and Specifications

The last model in this series is the Nova 7 SE, which is basically a toned-down version of the Nova 7. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole cutout for a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Since it uses a LCD panel, the smartphone sticks with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Nova 7 SE gets Kirin 820 5G chipset under the hood, 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. There is also a 4,000mAh battery like others and support for 40W wired fast charging. The camera setup almost follows the same theme as the other two models.

There is a 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It ditches the telephoto camera and opts for two more sensors. There is a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In terms of pricing, the Nova 7 SE with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back RMB 2,399 (around Rs 25,850). The model with 256GB storage will cost RMB 2,799 (around Rs 30,150 ). It is available for pre-order with official sales starting on April 28. You will be able to get the device in four colors: black, purple, green and silver.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 10:19 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 24, 2020 10:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official
News
Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official
New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

News

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

News

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official
Huawei says most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing feature

News

Huawei says most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing feature
Huawei launches 10.4-inch MatePad tablet: Check price, features

News

Huawei launches 10.4-inch MatePad tablet: Check price, features
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip
Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei ने 10.4-inch MatePad टैबलेट 7,250mAh बैटरी, 4 स्पीकर के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

JioTV vs Airtel Xstream : जानें किस लाइव टीवी एप में यूजर्स को मिलते हैं ज्यादा बेनिफिट्स

Xiaomi Redmi 10X फोन 5020mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

फेसबुक ने लॉन्च किया मैसेंजर किड्स एप, पेरेंट्स को मिलेगा ये खास फीचर

YouTube ने फ्री किए 11 नए ओरिजिनल शो, देखें लिस्ट

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
News
Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official
New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

News

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash
Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

News

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?