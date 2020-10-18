Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

As expected, Huawei has officially expanded its Nova Series smartphone lineup by making the Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition official, which has long appeared in many leaks. As the name implies, Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition is a new variant of the Nova 7 SE 5G that Huawei released last April. The new model comes with a slight finish to differentiate itself from the original model. Also Read - Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition

Apart from the additional names, the difference between the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition and the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G is in the processor segment. Where Huawei has removed the Kirin 820 chipset and decided to replace it with Dimensity 800U SoC. Accompanying the Dimensity 800U, which is a 5G chipset from MediaTek. The Vitality Edition smartphone has 8GB RAM and 128GB of non-expandable internal storage.

The rest of the specifications are still the same as the original model. The device features a 6.5-inch LCD screen that offers Full HD+ resolution with 96% NTSC color gamut and is TÜV Rheinland certified. This phone also manages to provide a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3% thanks to the punch-hole design, which houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The four cameras consist of a 64-megapixel primary camera that has an f/1.8 aperture along with a large 1/1.7-inch pixel size. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras that act as a macro lens and a depth sensor. Furthermore, the handset packs a 4,000 mAh capacity battery. It also equips with 40W SuperCharge technology that claims to charge the phone in 30 minutes to 70% power.

Complementing the specifications, the Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM support, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and finally, this smartphone runs Android 10 OS with EMUI 10.1 interface on it.

The Vitality Edition is up for sale in China, which is available in several color choices such as Silver Moon Star, Qijing Forest, Magic Night Black, and Mid-Summer Purple. For the price, the company is selling the Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with a price tag of 2,299 Yuan (around Rs.25,200 / $345).