Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16

Huawei launched the Nova 7 SE earlier this year alongside the more powerful Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro. But recently, a report revealed that the Chinese manufacturer would re-launch Nova 7 SE. It is said to be called the Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition. And we have seen it pocket the TENAA certification complete with a spec sheet. This also hints that the launch of this new Huawei phone is imminent.

A new version of Huawei Nova 7 SE will reportedly launch on October 16. We got this information from a user on Weibo, who also shared a launch poster that revealed the smartphone's design. From what we can see, the new version of Huawei Nova 7 SE doesn't look much different from the original model. This will pack a punch-hole design with the quad-camera setup on the back that is mounted vertically.

The teaser poster also confirms that one of the Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition cameras is a 64-megapixel primary camera, and it will be a 5G smartphone with 40W SuperCharge support. Again, this is similar to what the original Nova 7 SE offers.

Huawei Nova 7 SE: Expected specs

Perhaps the difference is in the processor, as reports say that the new version of Huawei Nova 7 SE will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Unlike the first edition, which relies on the Kirin 820 chipset. The Huawei Nova SE Vitality Edition only has one memory configuration, namely 8GB RAM and 128GB of original storage.

But regardless, the rest of the specs will remain the same. The device will have a 6.5-inch diagonal LCD panel that offers Full HD+ resolution along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for device security. The small hole in the top corner is home to a single 16-megapixel selfie camera. The 64-megapixel primary camera on the back will be combined with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There is also a 4,000 mAh capacity battery, which is equipped with 40W SuperCharge technology. There is no official information about the price yet. However, rumors say that the company will sell it with a price tag of 2,399 Yuan (around Rs 26,100).