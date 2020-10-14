comscore Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16
News

Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16

News

The new version of Huawei Nova 7 SE doesn't look much different from the original model.

  • Published: October 14, 2020 5:33 PM IST
Huawei-Nova-7-SE-5G-

Huawei launched the Nova 7 SE earlier this year alongside the more powerful Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro. But recently, a report revealed that the Chinese manufacturer would re-launch Nova 7 SE. It is said to be called the Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition. And we have seen it pocket the TENAA certification complete with a spec sheet. This also hints that the launch of this new Huawei phone is imminent. Also Read - Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month

A new version of Huawei Nova 7 SE will reportedly launch on October 16. We got this information from a user on Weibo, who also shared a launch poster that revealed the smartphone’s design. From what we can see, the new version of Huawei Nova 7 SE doesn’t look much different from the original model. This will pack a punch-hole design with the quad-camera setup on the back that is mounted vertically. Also Read - Huawei Nova 8 Pro live images reveal front design

The teaser poster also confirms that one of the Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition cameras is a 64-megapixel primary camera, and it will be a 5G smartphone with 40W SuperCharge support. Again, this is similar to what the original Nova 7 SE offers. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 Pro seen in alleged live images

Huawei Nova 7 SE: Expected specs

Perhaps the difference is in the processor, as reports say that the new version of Huawei Nova 7 SE will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Unlike the first edition, which relies on the Kirin 820 chipset. The Huawei Nova SE Vitality Edition only has one memory configuration, namely 8GB RAM and 128GB of original storage.

But regardless, the rest of the specs will remain the same. The device will have a 6.5-inch diagonal LCD panel that offers Full HD+ resolution along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for device security. The small hole in the top corner is home to a single 16-megapixel selfie camera. The 64-megapixel primary camera on the back will be combined with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There is also a 4,000 mAh capacity battery, which is equipped with 40W SuperCharge technology. There is no official information about the price yet. However, rumors say that the company will sell it with a price tag of 2,399 Yuan (around Rs 26,100).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 14, 2020 5:33 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei Nova 7 SE

Huawei Nova 7 SE
EMUI 10.1 (based on Android 10)
HUAWEI Kirin 820 (Kirin 820)
64 million pixels (main camera, f / 1.8 aperture) + 8 million pixels (super wide-angle, f / 2.4 aperture) + 2 million pixels (macro, f / 2.4 aperture) + 2 million pixels (Depth of field, f / 2.4 aperture)

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch

Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

News

Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Review

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

News

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

Most Popular

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Review

HP OMEN 15 Ryzen 7 review: Unbridled power, insane value

Mafia Definitive Edition review: A gangster classic reborn

Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16

Huawei Mate 30 Pro E will reportedly launch alongside Mate 40 series

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch

Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16

News

Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16
Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results

News

Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results
Huawei Mate 40 series set for global launch this month, date revealed

News

Huawei Mate 40 series set for global launch this month, date revealed
Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

News

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020
Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month

News

Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K30S होगा K30 सीरीज का आखिरी स्मार्टफोन, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A71 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में कटौती, जानें नए दाम

OPPO A15 स्मार्टफोन भारत में कल होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती हैं खूबियां

Apple ने लॉन्च किए iPhone 12 मॉडल्स, जानें किस देश में मिलेगा सबसे सस्ता

Call of Duty: Mobile सीजन 11 अपडेट आज होगा रिलीज, मिलेंगे ये वीपन्स और मैप्स

Latest Videos

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look
Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

Hands On

Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions
Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16
News
Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16
Huawei Mate 30 Pro E will reportedly launch alongside Mate 40 series

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro E will reportedly launch alongside Mate 40 series
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch
Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

News

Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone12
Apple iPhone12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers