Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition spotted on TENAA; specifications revealed

Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition Looks Similar To The Original Version.

  Published: September 19, 2020 5:43 PM IST
Huawei Nova 7 SE

According to reports, Huawei plans to re-release its Nova 7 SE smartphone with a different chipset. Instead of the Kirin 820 5G, the new version will reportedly use the Dimensity chipset from MediaTek. The latest information says that the phone may be launched as Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition. Now its existence has been revealed thanks to the TENAA certification, which comes bearing the model number CND-AN00. Also Read - Redmi 9 new variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage shows up at TENAA

This is the second time a device with the model number CND-AN00 has appeared on TENAA. But this time, the certification comes with more specs as well as some pictures that give us a glimpse at what the Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition looks like. Also Read - Redmi 10X could actually be a rebranded, yet downgraded Redmi Note 9

The images published by TENAA reveal that the Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition appears to have a quad-camera setup mounted vertically on the back with an LED flash on the side. While on the front, this phone will carry a full-screen design with a small hole in the left corner. The Vitality Edition design doesn’t look much different from the original version. Also Read - Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA; Here is everything that we know

Leaked Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition specifications

Not only design, but most of the specifications offered by the Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition also look similar, except for the processor. According to previous leaks, it will use the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor like Realme X7 Series.

Dimensity 800U itself is a new chipset from MediaTek, which supports 5G by being built on a 7nm process with 2x Cortex-A76 cores and 6x Cortex-A55 cores. There is also a Mali-G57 GPU, and it is equipped with 5G UltraSave technology to support dual SIM dual 5G standby.

Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China

Also Read

Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China

The new smartphone from Huawei has an LCD screen measuring 6.5 inches, which offers a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The small hole in the top left corner will house a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies or video calls.

Meanwhile, the rear quad camera will include a 64-megapixel primary camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel camera. Currently, there is no information as far as the launch is concerned. But devices that get TENAA certification usually indicates its launch is near. That means Huawei can make the Vitality Edition official at any time.

  Published Date: September 19, 2020 5:43 PM IST

Best Sellers