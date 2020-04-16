comscore Huawei Nova 7 series with 5G to launch on April 23 in China
Huawei Nova 7 series with 5G to launch on April 23 in China

Huawei Nova 7, Huawei Nova 7 Pro are expected to be the two new phones with 5G support on April 23.

  Published: April 16, 2020 1:14 PM IST
Huawei has confirmed that its all-new Nova 7 series of smartphones will be unveiled on April 23 in China. The Chinese major posted an invitation teaser on Weibo revealing a little portion of the back and the camera cut-out. Other than that there are no details about the upcoming phones. The company has already unveiled Huawei P40 series, and now the new Nova 7 series will be the second big product lineup in these times where the world is dealing with a pandemic. Also Read - Honor 30 सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, Huawei P40 Pro जैसा ही मिलता है दमदार कैमरा

In terms of specifications, there is not much known. Last month, TENAA certification had listed two Huawei phones with model numbers JER-AN10 and JEF-AN00. These are the rumored Huawei Nova 7 and Huawei Nova 7 Pro. The listing mentioned about 5G network, so it is evident that both phones will offer 5G support. Similarly, 3C certification revealed 40W charging support for both the phones. We have also seen reports of a cheaper Nova 7 SE version, via FoneArena. Also Read - Huawei Card announced in China alongside P40 series, to compete with Apple Card

Despite the lockdown, Huawei conducted a virtual launch to unveil the P40 series late last month. The successor to P30 series, has brought three phones this time around Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus. All the three models are identical from the front with a pill-shaped punch hole display. Huawei P40 has a 6.1-inch flat OLED display while the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ pack a larger 6.58 curved OLED display. They support 90Hz, which might come as a surprise when the industry is moving towards 120Hz panels. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 could offer 5nm Kirin 1020 SoC and free-form camera lens

In terms of design, all the three devices bring the design elements seen with P30 and Mate 30 series. There is a quad-curve overflow display at the front with thinner bezels surrounding it. The back has a rectangular camera setup that is aligned to what Huawei calls as “Art Of Balanced Rhythm” design. Huawei P40 packs a 3800mAh battery and comes in five colors. The P40 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery and also comes in five colors. These include Classic Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost and Blush Gold. Check our full story here.

