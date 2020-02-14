comscore Huawei Nova 7i with quad-camera, Kirin 810 SoC launched | BGR India
Huawei Nova 7i with quad-camera, Kirin 810 SoC launched: Price, features

Huawei Nova 7i is only available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It might come to India soon with a price tag under Rs 20,000.

  • Published: February 14, 2020 1:48 PM IST
Huawei Nova 7i

The Huawei Nova 7i smartphone has been launched in Malaysia on the occasion of this Valentine’s weekend. The key features of the new Huawei phone are a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor, punch-hole display design, 4,200mAh battery, and more. Huawei will be selling the mid-range device with a price tag of MYR 1,099 (Rs 19,000 approximately). The handset is a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE smartphone in China.

The Huawei Nova 7i will be available in three color options – Midnight Black, Crush Green, and Sakura Pink in Malaysia. The device is already up for pre-order in the country and could likely start shipping later this month. At the moment, it is unknown whether the device will make it to the Indian market.

Features, specifications

In terms of features, the Huawei Nova 7i device sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD screen. It ships with the latest Android 10-based EMUI 10 out of the box. The smartphone draws its power from a Kirin 810 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and has the Nano Memory card slot option to further expand the storage by up to 256GB.

As for photography, Huawei Nova 7i features a total of four cameras at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The phone also has 1080p video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device bears a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens for selfies and video calling.

Coronavirus effect: Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020

Also Read

Coronavirus effect: Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020

The Huawei Nova 7i smartphone packs a 4,200-mAh battery and 40W fast charging support. It also comes with a handful of sensors onboard including, the side-mounted fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity, and compass. Connectivity options of the Nova 7i include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-frequency GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 1:48 PM IST

