The Huawei Nova 8 and the Huawei Nova 8 Pro have been launched in the Chinese market. Both smartphones come bundled with support for 66W fast charging and are powered by the latest Kirin 985 S0C. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 SE powered by Kirin 710A SoC launched: Price, specifications

Both smartphones offer different specifications in terms of display size and camera setup as the spec details of the duo were leaked on the China telecom website before the launch. Also Read - Huawei MateBook D 15 2021, MateBook D 14 2021 laptops launched: Price, specifications, features

Let’s dive into what the two offer in terms of pricing and features. Also Read - Honor no more a part of Huawei, will continue business as usual

Huawei Nova 8, Huawei Nova 8 Pro pricing and availability

The Huawei Nova has been priced at CNY 3,299 (Rs 37,000 approx) for the 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 3,699 (Rs 42,000 approx) for the 8GB+256GB variant.

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro, on the other hand, has been priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 45,000 approx) for the 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 4,399 (Rs 47,000) for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Bookings for both the devices is now open in China with deliveries for the same starting from 7 January. There are no details about whether the devices will come to India.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro specifications

Apart from the display size, front camera and battery size, most of the specifications that both these devices offers are similar. The Nova 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,236 x 2,676 pixels and it also supports 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner with a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The device runs on Android 10 with EMUI 11 on top. The 5G-enabled smartphone also comes with an octa-core Kirin 985 SoC bundled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB on onboard storage which is not expandable. The 184-gram smartphone supports dual SIM and NFC.

You get a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, you get a dual-lens setup with a 32-megapixel primary snapper and a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The Pro variant packs a 4,000mAh battery which also offers 66W of fast charge support.

Huawei Nova 8 specifications

The Huawei Nova 8 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display that offers 90Hz refresh rate. Apart from an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security, the device runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Powered by the Kirin 985 SoC, the Nova 8 packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. On the rear, the Nova 8 houses the same camera setup you get on the Nova 8 Pro. The phone offers 10x digital zoom as well.

On the front, however, users will get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter sans the wide-angle sensor.

For battery backup, the Nova 8 gets a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charge support that charges via a USB Type-C port.