Huawei Nova 9 SE launched with 108MP quad camera, 8GB RAM: Check specifications, price, features

Chinese smartphone company Huawei has launched one of its mid-range smartphones Huawei Nova 9 SE. The phone has been launched in Malaysia for now. The new smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The new smartphone from the Chinese tech giant packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging support. Also Read - Huawei Nova 6 5G renders surface online with dual selfie cameras and a punch-hole display

Price

The company has currently launched this phone in Malaysia. The sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone is MYR 1,099 (approximately Rs. 20,000). The smartphone is available for pre-order from today till March 18. The company gives free Huawei FreeLace neckband style earphones worth MYR 379 (approximately Rs 6,900) to pre-ordering customers. The phone will be available in three color options – Crystal Blue, Midnight Black, and Pearl White. Also Read - Huawei Nova 3i review: Almost a flagship smartphone

Specifications

The Huawei Nova 9 SE runs out-of-the-box EMUI 12. The phone flaunts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,388 pixels) Huawei FullView TFT LCD with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 16.7 million colors. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 680 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

The quad rear camera setup has been given in the smartphone’s back panel. The primary camera of this phone is 108 megapixels. Talking about the secondary camera sensors of this phone, it has an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro camera sensor. This phone has a 16MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling. It runs on EMUI 1. Like other Huawei smartphones, Google apps and services are not supported.

This phone has a 4,000mAh battery and support for 66W fast charging. Talking about connectivity, this phone has dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB-C port. As far as security is concerned, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone’s dimensions are 164.64×75.55×7.94mm, and the weight is 191 grams.