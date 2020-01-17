comscore Huawei P Smart 2019 gets Android 10 with new update | BGR India
The Huawei P Smart 2019 new OTA update is about 3.93GB in size and brings the stable EMUI 10.0 to the device.

  • Published: January 17, 2020 4:20 PM IST
Huawei P Smart+ 2019

Image credit: Huawei

Huawei has started rolling out a new update for the Huawei P Smart 2019 smartphone. The new software build brings Google’s latest Android 10 operating system along with EMUI 10 custom skin on top. Huawei previously pushed out the same update for the Huawei Y9 Prime and P30 Lite smartphones as well.

The latest update for the Huawei P Smart 2019 smartphone bumps up the software build version to EMUI 10.0.0.158 (C185E3R1P3) and is currently available for all users globally. The OTA update is about 3.93GB in size and brings the stable EMUI 10.0 to the device, RPRNA reports.

Watch: Honor 9X First Look

The Huawei P Smart 2019 latest Android 10 global stable update includes changes in the overall UI design. The new software update will also bring gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more.

Huawei is rolling out the update to the device in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all Huawei P Smart 2019 units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System & updates -> Software update -> Check for Updates.

Huawei P Smart 2019 features, specifications

The Huawei P Smart 2019 smartphone flaunts a 6.21-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The device has a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner along with a 3,400mAh battery with 10W charging support. The handset is available in three color options to choose from including, Black, Blue, and Red.

The smartphone also sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The front comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options for the Huawei P Smart 2019 include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

