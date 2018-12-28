Huawei P Smart (2019) with Kirin 710, AI cameras announced: Specifications, features

Huawei has announced the successor of its mid-range P Smart smartphone in the European market. Called Huawei P Smart (2019), the handset will be released next year starting with UK on January 11, 2019. The company will be selling it through retailers including the Carphone Warehouse, EE and O2, and pricing will be announced close to the release date.

The Huawei P Smart 2019 has been upgraded with company’s own Kirin 710 chipset. The earlier model had included Kirin 659. The smartphone had been spotted on FCC recently, and the design was also tipped in various image leaks. Huawei P Smart was one of the good looking affordable smartphones launched in first half of 2018. With the 2019 edition, the Chinese company has upgraded the design (similar to Honor 10 Lite).

It now also includes 6.21-inch 19.5:9 display with a waterdrop-style notch, which Huawei refers as the ‘Huawei Dewdrop Display’. As per AndroidCentral, the DewDrop display on P Smart (2019) boasts an Eye Comfort Mode that helps reduce the amount of blue light emitted from the screen. The back of the smartphone has 3D curves with a “glossy ceramic-like texture”. It will be available in Midnight Black, Turquoise Blue, and Aurora Blue color options.

Huawei P Smart (2019) specifications, features

The Huawei P Smart (2019) features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ 19.5:9 display with “Huawei Dewdrop Display.” It packs Huawei’s own Kirin 710 processor which is based on a 12nm FinFET design. The SoC clocks speed up to 2.2GHz, and supports GPU Turbo. It is backed by 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

In terms of camera, the P Smart (2019) features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Other specifications include an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a 3,400mAh battery, and EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie.