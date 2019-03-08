comscore
  • Huawei P Smart+ 2019 with Kirin 710, triple cameras announced: Specifications, features
Huawei P Smart+ 2019 with Kirin 710, triple cameras announced: Specifications, features

Huawei P Smart+ 2019 will come with GPU Turbo 2.0, a dedicated high-performance mode for an improved gaming experience.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 9:20 AM IST
Huawei P Smart+ 2019

Image credit: Huawei

Chinese smartphone maker and telecom giant Huawei has just launched its latest smartphone in the market, the Huawei P Smart+ 2019. The company has listed the device on its consumer website along with all the specifications though there are no details on the pricing or the availability of the device. According to the listing, the device will be available in two colors including Black and Blue. It is also worth noting that the device will be available in the Chinese market under the name of Huawei Enjoy 9s.

The listing of the device was initially spotted by French technology website Frandroid, and then later reported by GSMArena. Taking a closer look at the specifications, the device comes with a 6.21-inch display along with an FHD+ display resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio with dot styled notch. The device runs on HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As noted by GSMArena, the P Smart+ 2019 is somewhat similar to what we saw in the recently announced Huawei P Smart 2019. The primary difference between both the devices is the presence of a better triple camera setup on the back.

The rear triple camera comes with a primary 24-megapixel camera sensor along with a 16-megapixel camera sensor along with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company has added an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. In contrast, the P Smart 2019 comes with a dual camera setup on the back. The listing page also claims that the device will come with GPU Turbo 2.0, a dedicated high-performance mode for an improved gaming experience.

Talking about the storage, the device also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot with support for cards of up to 512GB in capacity. In addition to the GPU Turbo 2.0 mode, the device also comes with Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 out of the box on the software end. The connectivity options offer usual micro-USB port, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth in the device. The back of the device also comes with a fingerprint scanner for authentication while the device runs on a 3,400mAh battery.

