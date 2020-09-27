comscore Huawei P Smart 2021 phone with quad cameras launched | BGR India
  • Huawei P Smart 2021 Android phone launched
Huawei P Smart 2021 Android phone launched

Huawei is offering its latest Android phone without support for Google mobile services and Play Store to download apps.

  • Published: September 27, 2020 4:37 PM IST
Huawei is back to launching smartphones for consumers this week. The brand has announced the P Smart 2021 Android smartphone for the European markets. Unlike its flagship models, the P Smart series packs mid-range features, keeping its price below the $250 Rs 18,214 approx) mark. Also Read - Huawei files patent for another phone with under-display camera

The phone sports a 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The P Smart 2021 is the successor to the P Smart 2020 which launched earlier this year. It comes powered by the octa-core Kirin 710A processor with 4GB of RAM and internal storage of 128GB that is further expandable. Like most of the recent Huawei phones, the P Smart 2021 runs on Android version built over EMUI. And instead of Google apps services, you get Huawei’s App Gallery to download third-party apps. Also Read - Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China

The P 2021 features a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging via USB Type C port. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and more. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster

Huawei Mate 40 Pro live images leaked

Some live images of the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 Pro have leaked online. The leaked image shows that the alleged Huawei Mate 40 Pro phone features a dual punch-hole cutout design at the top. This hole is elongated and serves to house the front camera sensors in the upper left corner. Along with the slim bezels, the phone also appears to have a curved display on its sides.

The upcoming flagship phone features a red-highlighted power button, as well as volume control keys housed on the right side of the device. This is in line with previous leaks related to the smartphone’s design. The device has a protective sleeve on top to avoid completely revealing its design in the leaked images.

