  Huawei P Smart gets rebranded as Nova Lite 3 in Japan: Launch price, availability and more
Huawei P Smart gets rebranded as Nova Lite 3 in Japan: Launch price, availability and more

The smartphone was launched in December with the availability in 2019 exclusively for European markets.

  Published: February 4, 2019 9:35 AM IST
Huawei has taken the mid-range P Smart (2019) smartphone to the markets in Japan as Huawei Nova Lite 3. The successor to original Huawei P Smart was launched in December with the availability in 2019 exclusively for European markets. Now, the company has decided to take it to Japan, as the Huawei Nova Lite 3 and has priced it for JPY26,880 (approximately Rs 17,500).

The Huawei P Smart 2019 came with upgraded Kirin 710 chipset, while the original model had included Kirin 659. As Huawei Nova Lite 3, the smartphone packs same specs and same design for the global market. It includes 6.21-inch 19.5:9 display with a waterdrop-style notch, which Huawei refers as the ‘Huawei Dewdrop Display’. The back of the smartphone has 3D curves with a “glossy ceramic-like texture”. The handset is already available for purchase in markets of Japan.

Huawei teases 5G foldable smartphone launch at MWC 2019 on February 24

Huawei teases 5G foldable smartphone launch at MWC 2019 on February 24

Huawei Nova Lite 3 specifications, features

The Huawei Nova Lite 3 features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ 19.5:9 display with “Huawei Dewdrop Display.” It packs Huawei’s own Kirin 710 processor which is based on a 12nm FinFET design. The SoC clocks speed up to 2.2GHz, and supports GPU Turbo. It is backed by 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

In terms of camera, the Nova Lite 3 features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Other specifications include an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a 3,400mAh battery, and EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

  Published Date: February 4, 2019 9:35 AM IST

